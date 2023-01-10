Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 10

Hunters Amazon Studios

The second and final season of Hunters is coming this Friday, but you all can't wait and are watching Season 1 right now. The drama, about Nazi hunters in 1977 trying to prevent a Fourth Reich, climbed to No. 4 on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. Elsewhere on the list, the newest season of Jack Ryan is keeping that show in the top spot, followed by Jurassic World Dominion and the Scottish supernatural thriller The Rig.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



The Winter Palace (2022) - Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8)

- Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8) Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Hunters Season 2 (2023) - The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

- The final season of the drama about Nazi hunters in the 1970s. The Test Season 2 (2023) - Sports docuseries about the Australian Men's cricket team.

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 9

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Michael Kelly and John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Benjamin Walker, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video

For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Tuesday, Jan. 10