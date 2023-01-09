Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9

Jurassic World Dominion

If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



Cosmic Love France (2023) - Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6)

- Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6) The Rig (2023) - A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6)

- A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6) Jurassic World Dominion (2022) - The latest, and probably worst, of the dinosaur theme park movies. (Jan. 6)

- The latest, and probably worst, of the dinosaur theme park movies. (Jan. 6) The Winter Palace (2022) - Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 6

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

Martin Compston, The Rig Amazon Studios

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Friday's rank: 1



For fans of: Dinosaurs, not worrying about plot

Is it good?: No, but it has dinosaurs

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Friday's rank: 2



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Friday's rank: 3



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 5





Logan Lerman, Hunters Jason LaVeris/Prime Video

For fans of: Nazi stompin', cool action, thin characters

Is it good?: Not particularly

Trailer | Friday's rank: n/a



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 7



For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Friday's rank: 6



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Friday's rank: 8



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Friday's rank: 4



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Monday, Jan. 9