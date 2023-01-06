Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 6

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Rig is big
It's new release Friday on Amazon Prime Video, and one of the brand spanking new series that came out today is already climbing Prime's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller with an ecological bent and a couple actors from Game of Thrones, debuts at No. 2. Also new on the list is the Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., which was previously a Peacock exclusive. Still on top of the list is the latest season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, because Prime Video is for us dads.
The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 6
For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert
Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist
Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople
Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders
Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work
Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
More on Amazon:
For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies
Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi
Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.
Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Acting! Black churches
Is it good?: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are a lot better than the movie itself
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys
Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Jan. 6