Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 6

Iain Glen, The Rig Amazon Studios

It's new release Friday on Amazon Prime Video, and one of the brand spanking new series that came out today is already climbing Prime's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. The Rig, a Scottish supernatural thriller with an ecological bent and a couple actors from Game of Thrones, debuts at No. 2. Also new on the list is the Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., which was previously a Peacock exclusive. Still on top of the list is the latest season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, because Prime Video is for us dads.

The most popular movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video are below, but we'll also chime in on whether or not they're worth watching. Just because people are watching something, that doesn't mean it's good, right? And to help you plan what you'll watch next, we've added the new shows and movies coming to Prime Video, too.



New Releases on Prime Video:



Cosmic Love France (2023) - Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6)

- Another round of Prime's astrology-based dating show, but in France! (Jan. 6) The Rig (2023) - A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6)

- A mystery-thriller series about unnatural forces causing havoc on a Scottish oil rig. (Jan. 6) Jurassic World Dominion (2022) - The latest, and probably worst, of the dinosaur theme park movies. (Jan. 6)

Coming Soon to Prime Video:

The Winter Palace (2022) - Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8)

- Danica McKeller's Christmas movie comes to Prime just in time for National Bubble Bath Day. (Jan. 8) Snitch (2013) - It's a Dwayne Johnson movie. (Jan. 10)

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: January 6

Top 10 TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

For fans of: CIA thrillers, traveling the world and shooting at it, Jim Halpert

Is it good?: It's a competent book-to-TV adaptation that dads love

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Scottish accents, Game of Thrones actors, mist

Is it good?: It's a decent supernatural thriller for fans of the genre

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Crime, murder, eccentric townspeople

Is it good?: All clues in this Alfred Molina detective show point to yes

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Football docuseries, mentorship, Deion Sanders

Is it good?: It's a decent sports series that's as glitzy and boasting as Deion Sanders himself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Huge dudes kicking butt and doing detective work

Is it good?: Amazon's hit action show is great and will be around for a long time [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4





More on Amazon:



Ethan Hawke, The Black Phone

For fans of: Stephen King-style horror, creepy movies

Is it good?: It's a pretty good horror-fantasy film

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: VR, Westworld, complex sci-fi

Is it good?: The sci-fi series is good for hardcore fans of the genre's literary roots [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Elves, orcs, dwarves, hobbits, etc.

Is it good?: It lives up to the high expectations placed on it [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Acting! Black churches

Is it good?: Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are a lot better than the movie itself

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Chris Pratt, military thrillers, tough guys

Is it good?: It's a solid shoot 'em up adaptation of Jack Carr's book [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



Based on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and TV Shows list for Friday, Jan. 6