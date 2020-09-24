The Masked Singer wasted no time thinning its herd of 16 costumed creatures down to 1 with a Season 4 premiere that sent hip-hop royalty Busta Rhymes back to his dragon lair before he could even say "Raow, raow like a dungeon dragon." Though his identity was instantly clear to those who know that voice, there were four others in the first round of competitors who were a little harder to identify on voice alone, which is sure to make the season a lot of head-scratching fun.

Plenty more competitors remain in the game, and there are many more weeks of play and speculation ahead. Here's what we know about the masked singers trying to hide their identity, and some of the best guesses as to who they are.

Here's What's New to Stream in October on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Giraffe



Photo: FOX

All the clues so far: He said he had a roller-coaster career full of ups and downs. He mentioned music in his blood. He said he took risks, and emphasized the word "knots." He said a crash and burn led him to swing higher, and we saw a sign reading $3. He said he "drummed up' towering success. He said he's now in the driver's seat.

The guesses: Travis Barker. Vanilla Ice.

It's probably: Blink-182's Travis Barker with the drummer and crash clue.

Sun

Photo: FOX

The clues: We saw her flash a card that read "Gold member." She said she been through extreme seasons, and "sprung" into the celebrity universe. We saw circles form the shape of the Disney/Mickey Mouse logo and she mentioned "frozen," which could be a nod to the films. She said she fell into a depression from being in the spotlight, mentioned Frozen, and said she transformed into a ray of light.

The guesses: Katherine McPhee. Idina Menzel. Demi Lovato.

It's probably: Idina Menzel. The Frozen clue was a huge giveaway.



Snow Owls

Photo: FOX

The clues: We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a family reunion. Seems like they're brother and sister. The brother is a prankster, we're told. We saw signs that read Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon." There were references to Christmas, taking flight, and doing a duet — so many this isn't their first time doing that.

The guesses: Amy Grant and Vince Gill. Donny and Marie.

It's probably: Amy Grant and Vince Gill, since Donny Osmond was on Season 1.

Popcorn

Photo: FOX

The clues: This person has some strong ties to New York City, based on the Snacks and the City poster, strong New York accent and the Broadway reference in a poster on the bus. She called herself Miss Popcorn, as in Miss Jackson, said "straight up" and that she built her career around love. She said she was "Russian" from one job to the next. We saw a plate of meatloaf. There were lots of references to butter. We saw her in front of a "Proud Merry go Round"

The guesses: Tina Turner. Mary J. Blige.

It's probably: Cyndia Lauper. She's a New Yorker and wrote "Kinky Boots" Broadway.

The Dragon - Eliminated Week 1

Photo: FOX

This was rap star Busta Rhymes! If his voice wasn't a clear and dead giveaway, he also made it clear when he alluded to dressing in funky costumes, and said his fire was dangerous — since, you know, rappers spit hot fire.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.