The year 2020 has proven full of compelling, head-scratching mysteries: Are UFOs really real? and What does Carole Baskin know? among them. Of course, another gripping real-life drama that has the nation captivated in suspense is the identities of the people on The Masked Singer, and one of the biggest puzzlers of Season 4 is which two people are in that Snow Owls contraption.

Here's What's New to Stream in October on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

In the Season 4 premiere, the guy and girl pair sang "Say Something" by A Great Big World, and they sounded absolutely gorgeous together. Unfortunately for us, hoping to see "hoo" (get it?) this is, they're so good that they're likely to be around for a long time in the competition and unmasked late in the game. Still, based on what we knew so far, we've got a fairly good idea of whooo (ok, I'll stop) they are. Here are the clues, and which camouflaged crooners are probably the caged birds singing in that costume.

The clues so far:

+We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a "family reunion."

+One is a prankster, we're told.

+We saw signs that read Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon."

+There were references to Christmas, taking flight, and doing a duet — so many this isn't their first time doing that.

+They may be related: we heard "Oh brother.'

it's very likely: Derek and Julianne Hough. Noted musical person Robin Thicke made the very good guess that it's married couple Amy Grant and Vince Gill, the Houghs seems more likely. They're siblings, they haven't done much together lately, and because they did a Yuletide special, Holidays with the Houghs, that could very well be the Christmas hint they dropped. And c'mon whooo but the Houghs (see what I did there) have appeared in a Harry Potter film..which also stars a famous owl? It's just too right to be wrong. One thing's fairly certain: it's probably not Donny and Marie Osmond; he's already been on the show once before!

Masked Singer, Snow Owls Photo: Fox

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.