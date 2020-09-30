The Masked Singer Season 4 is already introducing Group B into the fray, just one episode after unleashing the first crop of classified crooners in Group A (which now includes Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, and Snow Owls). But just because a new group is being thrown into the mix doesn't mean we've stopped ruminating over the clues for Group A. In fact, some clues for the masked music-makers in the first episode were so obvious that we may not even need more performances or packages to know who they are.

Case in point: Giraffe, who looks kind of like a cross between a snooty librarian and a 19th century English intellectual who thinks all your opinions are preposterous. It's a smart fake-out too, considering that the person in there is very likely a rock musician. Based on the clues in his package and his rendition of The Black Eyed Peas' "Let's Get It Started," we're confident we've got this one figured out.

The clues so far:

+He said he had a roller-coaster career full of ups and downs.

+He mentioned music in his blood. He said he took risks and emphasized the word "knots."

+He said a crash and burn led him to swing higher, and we saw a sign reading $3.

+He said he "drummed up" towering success. He said he's now in the driver's seat.

It's probably: Blink-182's Travis Barker. He's a drummer and is well known for having survived a horrific plane crash in 2008 that killed several people on board and left him with burns on his body. Thankfully, he's a lot better now and, if our instincts are right, enjoying keeping us all in suspense.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c.