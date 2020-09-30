Lord, did we need The Masked Singer Wednesday. After the warm turd soup that was the first presidential debate, we truly needed the sight of Nick Cannon strutting out with a glittery bedsheet around his neck and Robin Thicke wearing a gorgeous floral blouse clearly purchased at Bikini Bottom's most luxurious department store. Who says fashion is dead in the quarantine age?

Anyway, today was the day The Masked Singer premiered Group B — a troupe of performers that included Crocodile, Baby Alien, Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, and Gremlin. In the end, that devilish creature turned the whole natural order upside down by taking off his own head, in effect keeping everyone safe for now! Here's how it went down, the clues, and the best guesses of the night.

The Crocodile

Song: "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi

This croc's got a voice! After dodging Nick Cannon, who was obviously scheming on ways to swipe every rhinestone, sequin, and glistening bijoux of Croc's body, this reptile rocked that song with gusto.

The clues: He said he is happiest in water. He grew up in Hollywood. We saw him at a table with an Italian flag and a pineapple with fish in it. He called himself a warm sensitive creature as a rainbow flashed behind him. There was a possible reference to Vegas.

The guesses: Ken Jeong said Jon Hamm. Nicole Scherzinger said Nick Lachey. Robin said Donnie Wahlberg.

Baby Alien

Song: "Faith," by George Michael

This voice is so familiar it's frustrating! He's clearly not a pro singer, but it must be said how amazing it is he operated the little freaky alien in that costume while also singing.

The clues: He said it was time for rebirth. He said he was stuck in second gear, which Nicole read as a Friends reference. He said he was in theater every week, and mentioned being on the Tony Awards stage. We saw a parade, and floats that included a broken bell (as in Philadelphia) a turtle in a karate outfit.

The guesses: Jenny McCarthy said Ralph Maccio. Nicole guessed David Schwimmer.

Seahorse

Song: "Only Girl (In the World") by Rihanna

One things's for sure: she can work that costume. She started this song sounding a little breathy, but caught the groove by the time she got to the chorus and turned it out.

The clues: We saw a sign that read "Ok Coral," and judging by her accent, she may be from the South. We saw stuffed teddy bears and a rainbow frog. There was a Hogwarts clue, and we saw her riding dolphins. She called herself "dauntless diva."

The guesses: Jenny said Halsey. Robin said Bebe Rexha. Hailee Steinfeld came out of Nicole's mouth.

Whatchamacallit

Song: "I Wish," by Skee-Lo

Rapping this old-school classic was pretty unremarkable — a sure sign this guy may not be in the competition too long.

The clues: He started out giving people high-fives. We saw orange slices. He said he was magical, and we saw him bouncing around on Jell-O mounds. He said he let others absorb his spotlight. We saw a black panther, and him swimming through candy bars.

The guesses: Nicole said Swizz Beatz, which is insane. Ken guessed Dame Lillard. Robin said Tyler the Creator.

Serpent

Song: "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by the Proclaimers

Oh wow! Whoever this is inside that incredible costume with the animatronic arms has an incredible voice.

The clues: We saw him in a library by books that read "How to Dig Yourself Out of Debt," and 'How to Be a Good Serpent." There was a map that hinted he's from the Caribbean. He's into musicology and medicine. He called himself a troublemaker. He's a Jr.

The guesses: Jenny said John Legend. Ken said Daveed Diggs. Nicole said Leslie Odom Jr. But anyway, how are that thing's arms moving?!

Gremlin:

Song: "Stand By Me," Ben. E King

OK um, is this person actually singing? Are they drunk? Whatever that was, we'll know who it was pretty soon.

The clues: Opening in front of a 'Fast and Friendly dating service,' Gremlin said he had a checkered history. He said he was a true romantic. He said he can be combative, and we saw him fighting with a shark. He said he loved animals and he loves to cook as he was chopping carrots.

The guesses: Jerry Lee Lewis, Mickey Rourke, and Stone Cold Steve Austin were the names thrown out by the crowd.

In the end, Gremlin proved to be the real devil, disrupting the format of the game by snatching off his own head and revealing himself to be Mickey Rourke!

