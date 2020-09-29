The Masked Singer started Season 4 with roar — or at least, the raspy growl of a legendary rapper who was revealed to be the guy in the Dragon costume. With 15 crooning creatures left in a battle for the Golden Mask, Fox's reality show has many more weeks of singing, clues, and wildly off-base Ken Jeong guesses to come.

While we slowly build a case for the identities of the remaining talents in Group A including Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, and Snow Owls, we should probably also take a moment to ensure we don't miss any of the action week after week. (Nothing's worse than missing an episode and then having the reveal spoiled for you on Twitter, right?)

The Masked Singer currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox but, sometimes, interruptions do happen. There was, if you can remember back that far, a moment in Season 3 when new episodes were on a brief hiatus, and with COVID-19 continuing to cause disruptions to the TV landscape, everything is a bit of a moving target.

But fans of the show needn't worry: Ken, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Scherzinger will be doing their best detective work uninterrupted for the time being. There will, however, be a pause on Oct. 21 for the World Series, and then if there is a Game 7, the show will be off again on Oct. 28 too. So, unless you're a baseball megafan who wants that season to stretch out as long as possible, count on seeing all your furry and feathery friends almost nonstop through the fall.

