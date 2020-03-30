Good news, The Masked Singer fans! Fox's totally insane singing competition is offering up a lot more masked singing before Season 3 concludes in May.

Fox announced Monday that the competition series, still a huge ratings hit for the network, will air a two-hour special on Wednesday, April 1, featuring the "Super Nine" contestants from Groups A, B, and C: Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Frog, Miss Kitty, Banana, Astronaut, Night Angel, and Rhino all remain in the running.

But there's more special Masked Singer to come. On April 15, The Masked Singer is doing a Sing-Along special, which Fox is billing as an opportunity for the family to sing along to the best performances of the season. That airs at The Masked Singer's regular time of 8/7c.

Additionally, the Season 3 finale will now air on Wednesday, May 27 as opposed to the previously announced date of May 20. Although The Masked Singer is one of few shows whose production has not been directly impacted by the coronavirus, which shut down many shows in Hollywood — its episodes are pre-recorded and the season has been finished for months — shifts in the Fox lineup as a result of other shows unexpectedly ending their seasons early led Fox to adjust the Masked Singer finale too. That means you'll have one more week to see Nick Cannon's show-stopping outfits, Ken Jeong make bad jokes, and Robin Thicke forget what R&B divas sound like.



The Masked Singer's two-hour special, Sing-Along special, and finale will all air at The Masked Singer's regularly scheduled time of 8/7c on Fox.