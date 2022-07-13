Walk the Halls of Abbott Elementary in This Immersive Fan Experience at San Diego Comic-Con

Abbott Elementary scored high marks when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, landing seven total nominations — including three for creator and star Quinta Brunson. At the risk of sounding like teacher's pets, we have to say: We called it. In June, TV Guide named Abbott Elementary the best show on TV right now as part of our celebration of the 100 best shows on television. Our feature on the show included a digital cover illustration, which will be included as part of ABC's Abbott Elementary fan experience at San Diego Comic-Con.

TV Guide can exclusively announce that Abbott Elementary will make its San Diego Com-Con debut with an immersive fan experience, "New Teacher Dis-Orientation," that takes fans through the halls of Abbott Elementary, where they'll have the chance to visit five experiential set recreations and earn their own staff credentials. Fans can channel Principal Ava (Janelle James) by striking a pose behind her desk or visit Janine's (Brunson) classroom, where they will have the opportunity to donate to real teachers in need through curated Scholastic wish lists.

Abbott Elementary at San Diego Comic-Con Creative Riff

TV Guide's illustrated cover art, by Cora Jaeschke, will be featured in the hallway alongside original art submitted by fans via the Abbott Elementary Fan Art Contest. The fan experience will also feature screenings of fan-favorite episodes, live performances — including a professional step dance crew and a double dutch rope team — giveaways, and more.

The event, in partnership with Hulu + Live TV, begins Thursday, July 21, in front of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The cast and producers of Abbott Elementary will also be participating in a virtual SDCC panel live from the set of Season 2. Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will join executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a Q&A moderated by IndieWire's Marcus Jones. The panel will be held July 21 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. PT in the Indigo Ballroom.

Abbott Elementary returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c. Check out our interview with the cast and creative team and the full digital cover illustration here.

In honor of Abbott Elementary, TV Guide readers and Abbott Elementary fans are teaming up to support real teachers and the essential work they do in schools across the country. TV Guide will proudly match the first $5,000 in donations. Learn more and donate here.