In Honor of Abbott Elementary, TV Guide Is Matching Your Donations to Teachers

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Scott Everett White/ABC

TV Guide has crowned Abbott Elementary the Best Show on TV Right Now. The hilarious and heartfelt ABC comedy puts teachers working in an underfunded public school front and center, highlighting the challenges they face as they do their jobs. The show is uplifting, hopeful, and funny while being realistic about the difficulties that arise when schools don't have enough resources.

To celebrate the show topping the list of the 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now, Abbott Elementary fans and TV Guide readers are teaming up to support real elementary school teachers and the essential work they do for children in schools across the country.

In keeping with the spirit of Abbott Elementary — which put some of its marketing budget toward supplies for teachers, according to creator and star Quinta Brunson — TV Guide is running a fundraiser to support teachers via DonorsChoose, a top-rated charity that connects individuals to classrooms in need. The website allows teachers to post requests for supplies, like books, and other needs, like field trips, which donors can help fund. TV Guide will proudly match the first $5,000 in donations.

Visit this link to make your matched donation to a public elementary school classroom in need of your support.

Read more about Abbott Elementary in our digital cover story, featuring interviews with the cast and creators.