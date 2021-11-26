2021 Ultimate Christmas and Holiday Movies and Specials Guide

Christmas in the Wilds*

Christmas in the Pines*

Romance in the Wilds*

An Evergreen Christmas

A Christmas Star

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

Angels in the Snow

Christmas Comes Home

Christmas Mail

A Christmas Switch

A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale

Second Chance Christmas

Merry Kissmas

How Sarah Got Her Wings

A Puppy For Christmas

Snowmance

The Spruces & The Pines

12 Pups of Christmas

A Christmas Kiss 2

Back to Christmas

Naughty & Nice

Christmas in the Smokies



Home Alone

All times Eastern

Wednesday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons

11:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m.: The Mistle-Tones

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Home Alone

5:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Friday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

9:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:35 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.: Family Guy

4:35 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Saturday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:35 a.m.: Prancer Returns

11:40 a.m.: Home Alone 3

1:50 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:05 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

7:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50 p.m.: Home Alone

11:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York



Sunday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

9:05 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:10 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:15 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:00 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:35 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone

9:10 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2



Monday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30 a.m.: The Simpsons

11:00 a.m.: Daddy's Home 2

1:10 p.m.: Home Alone

3:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m.: Stealing Christmas

11:00 a.m.: Home Alone

1:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way

6:15 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas



Wednesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m.: Snow

11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

1:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

3:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

5:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:30 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Thursday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

3:50 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:50 p.m.: Home Alone

8:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m.: Snowglobe



Friday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m.: Call Me Claus

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Family Guy

12:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35 p.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10 p.m.: Home Alone

6:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Saturday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35 a.m.: The Star (2017)

11:40 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

1:10 p.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar)

5:10 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m.: Toy Story 4 (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas



Sunday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)

9:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

11:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

1:05 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

3:10 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m.: Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist



Monday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

4:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Tuesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m.: 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: Love Actually

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30 p.m.: Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m.: The Night Before



Wednesday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m.: Family Guy

11:00 a.m.: Office Christmas Party

1:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Thursday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

10:30 a.m.: The Preacher's Wife

1:00 p.m.: Almost Christmas

3:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: The Simpsons



Friday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy

9:00 a.m.: Love Actually

12:00 p.m.: Home Alone

2:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause

7:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

9:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol



Saturday, Dec. 18

7:35 a.m.: Love Actually

10:45 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

12:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause

3:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

5:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:40 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20 a.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas



Sunday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m.: The Middle

7:30 a.m.: Unaccompanied Minors

9:30 a.m.: Home Alone 3

11:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:10 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

6:45 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50 p.m.: Home Alone

10:20 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic



Monday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: Home Alone

1:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:40 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.: Family Guy

10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

12:30 p.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2

4:00 p.m.: Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m.: Home Alone

8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Wednesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m.: Love the Coopers

12:00 p.m.: Daddy's Home 2

2:05 p.m.: Home Alone

4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Thursday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m.: It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9:00 a.m.: Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m.: Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12:00 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

2:05 p.m.: The Star (2017)

4:05 p.m.: Home Alone

6:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas



Friday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11:00 a.m.: The Star (2017)

1:00 p.m.: Home Alone

3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:00 p.m.: Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

9:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 - 2:00 a.m.: Family Guy



Saturday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m.: Arthur Christmas

9:10 a.m.: The Santa Clause

11:20 a.m.: The Santa Clause 2

1:50 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m.: Home Alone

9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m.: Arthur Christmas

