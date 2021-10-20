Under the Christmas Tree Lifetime

It might seem early, but after the past two years that we've had, is it really ever too early for some holiday cheer? Lifetime has announced a 35-movie Christmas and holiday programming lineup, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, and there are plenty of goodies in store. It's a Wonderful Lifetime kicks off on Friday, Nov. 12 with An Ice Wine Christmas, and continues every weekend in November before transitioning to a new movie every night of December.

Some notable names are returning for this year's parade of films, including Tatyana Ali, Chad Michael Murray, Tia Mowry, Melissa Joan Hart, and more. This year will also feature Lifetime's first LGBTQ Christmas movie, Under the Christmas Tree, which premieres on Sunday, Dec. 19. Whether you are in the mood for ad executives who need to find the Christmas spirit before a big promotion, bakers under the gun before the annual holiday baking competition, or writers looking for some Christmas cheer to cure their writer's block, there's something for every Christmas movie fanatic in this year's offerings. Check out the full list of films, who is starring in them, and their official loglines below.

Each movie premieres at 8/7c on Lifetime.

It's a Wonderful Lifetime Movie Schedule





Friday, Nov. 12

An Ice Wine Christmas

Stars: Roselyn Sánchez, Lyriq Bent

Logline: "One of Philadelphia's top sommeliers, Camila (Sánchez) goes home to the magical vineyards of Evergreen, N.Y., to take part in the town's annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest. While there, Camila spends time with her mother, Sunny (Maria del Mar), and sister, Beth (AnnaMaria Demara), who manages the local winery for Camila's former ice wine mentor, Henry (Richard Fitzpatrick). But Camila discovers changes are coming as Henry plans to retire, scaling down the Christmas festival. Beth also recently hired wine specialist Declan (Bent), who plans to take the operation to full-year production. Believing in the importance of preserving the magic of 'Christmas in a bottle,' Camila shares with Declan her passion for Christmas and what an authentic ice wine harvest can bring."



Saturday, Nov. 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Stars: Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, Dina Meyer

Logline: "Fashion photographer Gaby Jones (Ali) is eager to make a name for herself and finally gets her chance when she lands a coveted job at a magazine. Encouraged by an editor (Meyer) to attend the annual Christmas photography retreat in the small town of Pine Falls to ramp up her skills, Gaby reluctantly signs up despite not being a huge fan of the holidays. When she arrives, she learns her rental has been double-booked with wildlife photographer Sean (Henderson Wade) but soon discovers there's more to a photo than what you see through the lens. As the two fall for each other, their life choices start to get in the way and the two must decide if they're willing to take a risk in order to share a picture-perfect holiday together."



Friday, Nov. 19

Dancing Through the Snow Liftime

Dancing Through the Snow

Stars: AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence, Bianca Lawrence

Logline: "Michael Foster (Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video goes viral of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily's ballet teacher, Olivia (McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia's heart?"



Saturday, Nov. 20

You Make It Feel Like Christmas

Stars: Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, Alex Poch-Goldin

Logline: "Emma (Antonini) is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles (Sy), much to her father, Tom's (Poch-Goldin), dismay. When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron (Xavier) returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions."



Sunday, Nov. 21

Baking Spirits Bright

Stars: Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, Nimet Kanji

Logline: "Mira Varma (Sharma) takes pride in her family's business of making fruitcakes, despite the decline in its popularity of once being America's most-gifted holiday confection. When Mira's parents decide to hire Brady Phillips (Johnstone) and his high-powered marketing company to boost sales for the holidays, Mira must fight to hold on to the heart of the company she loves so much."



Friday, Nov. 26

Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune

Stars: Reba McEntire, John Schneider, Candice King, Justin David

Logline: "Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (McEntire) and Joe Winter (Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off."



Saturday, Nov. 27

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby Lifetime

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Stars: Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Bresha Webb, Latonya Williams, Jaime M. Callica, Nathan Witte

Logline: "This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Rowland) and her husband, Tyler (Cadrot), are preparing for the arrival of their first baby. Meanwhile, Jacquie's sister Treena (Williams) and her husband, Julian (Callica), are thinking about adopting a baby themselves, and spirited, fashionista sister Kiera's (Webb) relationship with Chris (Witte) is heating up. With their family expanding in ways they could never have expected, the Liddles are headed for a crazy Christmas filled with merry mayhem and lots of love and laughter."



Sunday, Nov. 28

Miracle in Motor City

Stars: Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor, Smokey Robinson

Logline: "Amber Dupont (Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church's annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. When her best friends secretly enlist Amber's former flame Eddie (Taylor) to help, the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear. With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet."



Monday, Nov. 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Stars: Michelle Argyris, Alonzo B. Slater, Asia'h Epperson

Logline: "Event planner Amy (Argyris) helps rising singer Tiffanie Christmas (Epperson) plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way, Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially among Tiffanie's aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie's cousin, Calvin (Slater). Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion?"



Tuesday, Nov. 30

Saying Yes to Christmas

Stars: Erika Prevost, Romaine Waite

Logline: "A magical Christmas wish makes a career-obsessed June (Prevost) say yes to every invitation while she's home for the holidays. But when an old flame, Blake (Waite), joins her hectic schedule of Christmas activities, past feelings are reignited. June must choose between saying yes to her career and life in the city or to her heart in her hometown."



Wednesday, Dec. 1

Match Made in Mistletoe Lifetime

Match Made in Mistletoe

Stars: Natalie Lisinska, Damon Runyan

Logline: "When talented interior designer Emily Barnes (Lisinska) is hired by a foreign embassy in D.C. to decorate for their annual holiday charity ball, the newly appointed ambassador Magnus Andersson's (Runyan) 'minimalist' approach creates a roadblock between them. As Emily's undeniable love for the holiday season begins to thaw his heart, an unexpected romance begins between the two."



Thursday, Dec. 2

A Christmas Village Romance

Stars: Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross, Olivier Renaud

Logline: "When romance novelist Diana (Ross) learns that Maple Creek, a charming pioneer village, is struggling to stay afloat, she uses her notoriety to help generate interest in the town by sponsoring a Christmas gala. Diana rallies her family and friends to pitch in, but she's challenged at every turn by the village blacksmith and town historian, Carter (Epstein). Sparks fly as the two must work together to save the village in time for Christmas. But when her gorgeous cover model and secret crush, Greg (Renaud), surprises Diana the night before the big Christmas gala, she's torn on who to choose and must take a page out of her novels to figure out her true happily ever after."



Friday, Dec. 3

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Stars: Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman

Logline: "Successful attorney Lucy Mortimer (Coleman), along with her mother, Virginia (Kim Roberts), returns to the Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel's final Christmas season. Once there, Lucy is reunited with the owner's nephew and her childhood Christmas Dance partner, Barrett Brewster (Bleu). Though the resort has fallen on hard times and has stopped most holiday events, Lucy leads the charge in recreating the beloved Christmas traditions, including the popular Christmas Dance, to bring together new families and new hope to the resort. Now, Lucy must decide if she's willing to take a risk on love and partner up once more with Barrett for what could be the last Christmas Dance."



Saturday, Dec. 4

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas

Stars: Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd, Kirk Franklin

Logline: "When Olivia (McKinney), a young assistant pastor, gets assigned to be a lead pastor at a new church a month before Christmas, she's fearful she can't manage the transition, including getting the choir ready to open the town's annual Winter Jamboree. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way! Featuring a special appearance and songs written and arranged by Kirk Franklin."



Sunday, Dec. 5

My Favorite Christmas Melody Lifetime

My Favorite Christmas Melody

Stars: Mýa, Rainbow Sun Francks

Logline: "Once a promising singer-songwriter, Abby (Mýa) now finds herself writing uninspired jingles for commercials. As she heads home for the holidays, she's enlisted by the local high school music teacher to help save the school arts program. In the process, Abby rediscovers her voice and regains the confidence to go after her dreams and lets the possibility of love in too."



Monday, Dec. 6

Secretly Santa

Stars: Alicia Dea Josipovic, Travis Nelson

Logline: "Miranda (Josipovic) and Paul (Nelson) are business rivals who accidentally meet at a costumed Santa crawl and spend a romantic evening together without learning each other's identities. As their anonymous romance continues online, their businesses merge, forcing them into an unwanted partnership. As they clash while working together on a holiday gift-giving app, their hearts must reconcile their online love when unexpected feelings develop for one another."



Tuesday, Dec. 7

Christmas Movie Magic Lifetime

Christmas Movie Magic

Stars: Holly Deveaux, Drew Seeley

Logline: "When entertainment writer Alli Blakeman (Deveaux) is assigned a story covering the anniversary of a classic Christmas movie in the small town where it was filmed, she agrees on the condition that it could lead to a big promotion. When she meets a local theater owner, Brad (Seeley), they unravel the mysterious origins of the movie's signature song and Alli learns that movie magic isn't always just on-screen."



Wednesday, Dec. 8

Christmas with a Crown

Stars: Marcus Rosner, Lisa Durupt

Logline: "After Cassie (Durupt) returns to her hometown to revive her family's traditional Christmas festival, she meets a dashing stranger, Nicolas (Rosner), who's volunteered to help organize the event. Sparks begin to fly between them, but little does she know that he's really a prince in disguise, longing to find the true spirit of the holidays. It will take a Christmas miracle of royal proportions for their hearts to meet as one."



Thursday, Dec. 9

A Fiancé for Christmas

Stars: Marie Osmond, Amanda Payton, Adam Gregory

Logline: "Perpetually single Sawyer (Payton) makes a fake wedding registry, hoping a shopping spree with a scan gun will be the ultimate retail therapy. But when the registry is discovered and the whole town throws her a surprise bridal shower, she's too embarrassed to tell the truth. Instead, she finds a fake fiancé to help her navigate through the lies and holiday festivities. However, as real feelings develop between Sawyer and her fake fiancé, they may turn into the real deal after all."



Friday, Dec. 10

Holiday in Santa Fe

Stars: Mario Lopez, Emeraude Toubia, Aimee Garcia

Logline: "Casa de Milagro is a family-owned business that makes holiday ornaments and décor, inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. Their award-winning designs, created by matriarch Milagro Ortega, are highly sought after each holiday season. Siblings Tony (Lopez) and Magdalena (Garcia), with help from their dad (Efrain Figueroa), run the shop in Santa Fe, but when their beloved Milagro unexpectedly passes, the family struggles to find its heart. With Milagro gone, Belinda Sawyer (Toubia), an executive at one of the largest greeting card and holiday décor chains, sees an opportunity to acquire the company. When sparks fly between Belinda and Tony, Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye."



Saturday, Dec. 11

The Holiday Fix-Up

Stars: Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin, Maria Menounos

Logline: "When Sam (Kramer), the designer behind a popular home renovation show, returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop (McPartlin) as her lead contractor. The only problem -- he's the guy who broke her heart and she's the one who got away. Sparks fly as they work closely to get the renovations done in time for the inn's annual Christmas Eve Harborfest. Will they be able to fix the mistakes of their past to build a future together?"



Sunday, Dec. 12

Blending Christmas Lifetime

Blending Christmas

Stars: Haylie Duff, Aaron O'Connell

Logline: "The Hacienda de la Sierra is Emma's (Duff) favorite place to spend the holiday season and her boyfriend, Liam (O'Connell), has been secretly planning to propose to her there, surrounded by both their families. Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they're going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!"



Monday, Dec. 13

Maps and Mistletoe

Stars: Humberly González, Ronnie Rowe

Logline: "Emilia Martin (González), a cartographer of school maps, has plans for a cozy Christmas at home until her boss has a last-minute project for her, designing a novelty treasure map of the North Pole. Emilia decides to seek out the expertise of North Pole explorer Drew Campbell (Rowe), who reluctantly agrees to help her. As the two work closely, they discover more than either of them ever expected."



Tuesday, Dec. 14

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Stars: Annie Clark, Dan Jeannotte

Logline: "Ellie (Clark), a serial 'ghoster' on dating apps, is told by a fortune teller that she must resolve her past and make amends with all those she ghosted before Christmas, or she is destined to never find true love! Over the course of one week, she takes it upon herself to track down all the men she ghosted before the stroke of midnight on Christmas Eve and discovers love in the process."



Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

Stars: Erica Durance, Robin Dunne

Logline: "After recently losing her grandmother, Gwen (Durance) is struggling to run their bakery, regain the Christmas spirit, and figure out her grandmother's magical recipe for the town's legendary Enchanted Christmas Cake. So when a high-end chef comes to town to film a Christmas special, Gwen reluctantly agrees to help the producer Gavin (Dunne) prepare for the shoot to help support the bakery. As sparks fly, will she discover that Gavin is the secret ingredient she was missing all along?"



Thursday, Dec. 16

Christmas by Chance Lifetime

Christmas By Chance

Stars: Winny Clarke, Jacob Blair

Logline: "Chance Charleswood (Clarke) owns a struggling gift shop called By Chance Gifts. As the Christmas shopping season approaches, Chance is hired by William Richards (Blair), a wealthy and popular entrepreneur, to help him organize the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, Leyla Brooks (Celeste Desjardins). When Chance needs to get closer to Leyla to find out what she likes, they devise a plan to have her attend their Christmas party as an old friend of the family. Chance and William continue to spend more time together with the hopes of devising the perfect proposal, but Leyla does not seem to be ready for marriage and each plan seems to fall apart. As Chance and William get to know each other more they begin to bring out the best in one another and are able to find their true selves along the way."



Friday, Dec. 17

Mistletoe in Montana

Stars: Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry, Jamey Sheridan

Logline: "Welcome to Paradise Ranch, where city slickers get to be cowboys and cowgirls. Merry (Hart), who owns the ranch, has been unlucky in love, but that's about to change when a single father, Mark (Henry), and his two kids book the ranch for Christmas week. Adventure is on the menu, the holiday spirit is everywhere, and love is in the air."



Saturday, Dec. 18

Toying with the Holidays

Stars: Chad Michael Murray, Cindy Busby

Logline: "Workaholic designer Danielle (Busby) returns to her hometown of Holly Pines for the holidays with her young son, Paul, with hopes to introduce him to some beloved holiday traditions, in particular the town's North Pole Express train. Once home, she discovers that the North Pole Express has been sidelined. Determined to help, Danielle reconnects with her former high school classmate Kevin (Murray), now a hobbyist and model train enthusiast himself. Together, Danielle and Kevin attempt to pull off a Christmas miracle that would get the old North Pole Express running -- and quite possibly give Danielle many reasons, one of them romantic, to consider staying in Holly Pines for good."



Sunday, Dec. 19

Under the Christmas Tree

Stars: Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones, Ricki Lake

Logline: "Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration -- right in Alma's back yard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière extraordinaire (Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic."



Monday, Dec. 20

Candy Cane Candidate Lifetime

Candy Cane Candidate

Stars: Jacky Lai, Jake Epstein

Logline: "Natural-born leader Julia (Lai) returns to her hometown of North Falls for Christmas to drown her sorrows in eggnog, cookies, and Yuletide after her recent political campaign for city council ended in a landslide loss. It's the perfect place for Julia's holiday escape -- until she realizes coming home means running into her old high school rival, Parker (Epstein), the arrogant know-it-all who beat her in a race for senior class president. When the North Falls mayor resigns, the town holds an emergency election, and Julia and Parker find themselves once again facing off. But as Julia and Parker campaign their way through the Christmas season and plan a toy drive together, Julia begins to see a different side of Parker, and the ice between them slowly begins to thaw. As their political race comes to a head, Julia and Parker discover winning isn't everything."



Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Christmas Ball

Stars: Deirdre Mullins, Nick Hendrix, Caroline Langrishe

Logline: "When lead ballerina Clare Fitzgerald (Mullins) is let go before the Christmas season's Nutcracker performance, she's beyond devastated and jumps at the opportunity to visit her aunt Bridget (Langrishe) in England during the holidays. Once there, she meets Liam (Hendrix), a local professor and historian who is helping Aunt Bridget preserve the family manor. Clare discovers that Christmas Regency balls were once held at the manor, prompting aunt Bridget to propose they hold a ball as part of Liam's presentation to the preservation society. As Clare and Liam work together, the two also waltz into a new romance."



Wednesday, Dec. 22

It Takes a Christmas Village

Stars: Brooke Nevin, Corey Sevier, Alli Chung

Logline: "In order to make the town's Christmas market a reality, Mayor Alex Foster (Nevin) must convince the reclusive Darcy Hawkins (Sevier) to loan out his family's historic mill, which is no easy task thanks to a long-running family feud. But as Alex slowly chips away at Darcy's frosty exterior, their feelings grow beyond the interest of the town, leading this unlikely duo to the prospect of love."



Thursday, Dec. 23

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

Stars: Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens, Bryson JonSteele

Logline: "Successful real estate broker Abbey (Kaiser) is forced back to her hometown to repair a Victorian house she inherited from her grandmother. She decides to sell the house and hires single dad Josh (Stephens) to help with the repairs. Working together brings up memories from her past and as her relationship with Josh and his 8-year-old son, Noah (JonSteele), grows, Abbey finds her calling and makes a home for herself."



Friday, Dec. 24

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Stars: Aubrey Reynolds, Jonny Swenson

Logline: "Colette (Reynolds) runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus (Swenson), a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette's customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs."



Saturday, Dec. 25

Writing Around the Christmas Tree Lifetime

Writing Around the Christmas Tree

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown, Curtis Hamilton

Logline: "Mikaela (Brown), a successful romance novelist who has had bad luck in love, visits a quaint bed and breakfast for a Christmas writer's retreat near a snowy lake town each year. Upon arriving, she meets dashing writer Levi (Hamilton), who soon convinces Mikaela that she shouldn't be writing about love if she doesn't allow herself to get out and actually experience it."

