Hallmark Christmas Movies 2021: Full List and Schedule for Hallmark's 41 New Movies

If Pumpkin Spice Lattes are available at Starbucks, then it is officially time to start looking forward to Hallmark Christmas Movies. This year, programming for Crown Media's Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries kicks off on Oct. 22, giving you more than two full months of Christmas cheer before Santa is scheduled to slide down the chimney and deliver the holiday bounty.

There will be 41 new movies this year across both channels, with Hallmark favorites Lacey Chabert, Torey DeVitto, Holly Robinson Peete, and more slated to have their own new holiday adventures this season. There are still a few more movies to be announced, and premiere dates to be slated for anticipated Hallmark holiday fare like the Sister Swap double feature coming to the Hallmark Channel, so stay tuned because this post will be updated as that information is released. Below is the list of Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas movies we know of so far, along with who is in them, the official descriptions, and when you can watch.

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Schedule

Friday, Oct. 22

Danica McKellar, You, Me and the Christmas Trees Hallmark

You, Me and the Christmas Trees

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Logline: "Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth-generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family's 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop."



Saturday, Oct. 23

Catherine Haena Kim and Raymond Ablack, Boyfriends of Christmas Past Hallmark

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Logline: "Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive Lauren is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate."



Sunday, Oct. 24

Paul Campbell and Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Santa Stakeout Hallmark

The Santa Stakeout

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Logline: "Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community's Christmas committee...and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood's holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality."



Friday, Oct. 29

Luke James and Ashleigh Murray, Christmas in Harmony Hallmark

Christmas in Harmony

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Logline: "Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus -- directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love."



Saturday, Oct. 30

Janel Parrish, Coyote Creek Christmas Hallmark

Coyote Creek Christmas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

Logline: "A 'Christmas Around the World' party helps two people find love at home."



Sunday, Oct. 31

Katte Sackoff and Patrick Sabongui, Christmas Sail Hallmark

Christmas Sail

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

Logline: "When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend."



Friday, Nov. 5

Open By Christmas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

Logline: "When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author."



Saturday, Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Logline: "Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what -- and who -- is truly important to her."



Sunday, Nov. 7

Jordin Sparks, A Christmas Treasure Hallmark

A Christmas Treasure

Stars: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

Time: 8 p.m. ET/PT on The Hallmark Channel

Logline: "After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career."



Countdown to Christmas Movies TBD

Christmas at Castle Hart

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Logline: "Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she's hired to host his castle's epic Christmas party."



The Christmas Contest (working title)

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Logline: "Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love."



The Christmas House 2: Deck the Halls (working title)

Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Anyora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Brad Harder

Logline: "The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House."



The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Logline: "Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they're tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens."



Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday / Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley, and Kevin Nealon

Logline: "In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family's first since the passing of Uncle Dave, who owned the town's beloved theater, The Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it's for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer's restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love."



Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Miracles of Christmas Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 23

Heather Hemmens and Luke Macfarlane, Christmas in My Heart Hallmark

Christmas in My Heart

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Logline: "Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music."



Saturday, Oct. 30

Torrey DeVitto, The Christmas Promise Hallmark

The Christmas Promise

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy

Logline: "Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé."



Saturday, Nov. 6

Caroline Rhea, Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas Hallmark

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Time: 10 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

Logline: "When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions."



Miracles of Christmas Movies TBD

The Christmas Bond (working title)

Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez

Logline: "As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways."



Hallmark Movies Now Movies TBD

Every Time a Bell Rings

Stars: Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, Wes Brown

Logline: "Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS at Christmas after a long time apart. They're surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family's wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love."

