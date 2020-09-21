The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are officially over, and even as the event pivoted to a mostly virtual affair, the results were still largely the same: The best and brightest TV shows of the year were celebrated, with their casts, crews, and creative teams walking home (er, staying home) with several shiny prizes (though many categories were already announced at the Creative Arts Emmys last week).

This year, there were a lot of great shows in contention for the night's biggest prizes. On the comedy side, Pop TV's Schitt's Creek enjoyed a clean sweep of the comedy category, including wins for Outstanding Comedy Series and in all four acting categories, besting NBC's The Good Place, HBO's Insecure, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Kominsky Method, Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Meanwhile, for drama, Succession nabbed the top honors for Outstanding Drama Series, beating Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, and Stranger Things, as many expected. However, the acting fields were a bit more scattered than some might've expected, with the stars of Euphoria, The Morning Show, and Ozark joining Jeremy Strong on the winner's list. Also ranged were the wins for the limited series and movie categories, although earning the win for Outstanding Limited Series was HBO's Watchmen and its lead actors. Read on to find out all of the winners of the 2020 Emmys below.

DRAMA

Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

OzarkStranger Things

Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession ("Hunting")

Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Aberfan")

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("Cri de Coeur")

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show ("The Interview")

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland ("Prisoners of War")

Mark Mylod, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")

Alik Sakharov, Ozark ("Fire Pink")

Ben Semanoff, Ozark ("Su Casa Es Mi Casa")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")

Miki Johnson, Ozark ("Fire Pink")

Peter Morgan, The Crown ("Aberfan")

Chris Mundy, Ozark ("All In")

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul ("Bad Choice Road")

John Shiban, Ozark ("Boss Fight")

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Bagman")





COMEDY

Comedy Series

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")

James Burrows, Will & Grace ("We Love Lucy")

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family ("Finale Part 2")

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("Marvelous Radio")

Matt Shankman, The Great ("The Great")

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("It's Comedy or Cabbage")

Ramy Youssef, Ramy ("Miakhalifa.mov")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows ("Collaboration")

Tony McNamara, The Great ("The Great")

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows ("On the Run")

Michael Schur, The Good Place ("Whenever You're Ready")

David West Read, Schitt's Creek ("The Presidential Suite")





LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Limited Series

WINNER: Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood



Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Maria Scrader, Unorthodox

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People ("Episode 5")

Steph Green, Watchmen ("Little Fear of Lightning")

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere ("Find a Way")

Stephen Williams, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")

Tony Barfield, Mrs. America ("Shirley")

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable ("Episode 1")

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People ("Episode 3")

Anna Winger, Unorthodox ("Part 1")





OTHER

Governors Award

WINNER: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality/Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice