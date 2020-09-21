The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are officially over, and even as the event pivoted to a mostly virtual affair, the results were still largely the same: The best and brightest TV shows of the year were celebrated, with their casts, crews, and creative teams walking home (er, staying home) with several shiny prizes (though many categories were already announced at the Creative Arts Emmys last week). 

This year, there were a lot of great shows in contention for the night's biggest prizes. On the comedy side, Pop TV's Schitt's Creek enjoyed a clean sweep of the comedy category, including wins for Outstanding Comedy Series and in all four acting categories, besting NBC's The Good Place, HBO's InsecureAmazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix's The Kominsky Method, Netflix's Dead to Me, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, and FX's What We Do in the Shadows

Meanwhile, for drama, Succession nabbed the top honors for Outstanding Drama Series, beating Better Call SaulThe CrownThe Handmaid's TaleOzarkKilling EveThe Mandalorian, and Stranger Thingsas many expected. However, the acting fields were a bit more scattered than some might've expected, with the stars of Euphoria, The Morning Show, and Ozark joining Jeremy Strong on the winner's list. Also ranged were the wins for the limited series and movie categories, although earning the win for Outstanding Limited Series was HBO's Watchmen and its lead actors. Read on to find out all of the winners of the 2020 Emmys below.

DRAMA

Drama Series
WINNERSuccession
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
OzarkStranger Things

Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jeremy StrongSuccession 
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose

Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: ZendayaEuphoria  
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Giancarlo EspositoBetter Call Saul
Bradley WhitfordThe Handmaid's Tale
Mark DuplassThe Morning Show
Nicholas BraunSuccession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyenSuccession
Jeffrey WrightWestworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Julia GarnerOzark
Laura DernBig Little Lies
Meryl StreepBig Little Lies
Helena Bonham CarterThe Crown
Samira WileyThe Handmaid's Tale
Fiona ShawKilling Eve
Sarah SnookSuccession
Thandie NewtonWestworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession ("Hunting") 
Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Aberfan")
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("Cri de Coeur")
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show ("The Interview")
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland ("Prisoners of War")
Mark Mylod, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")
Alik Sakharov, Ozark ("Fire Pink")
Ben Semanoff, Ozark ("Su Casa Es Mi Casa")

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("This Is Not for Tears")
 Miki Johnson, Ozark ("Fire Pink")
Peter Morgan, The Crown ("Aberfan")
Chris Mundy, Ozark ("All In")
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul ("Bad Choice Road")
John Shiban, Ozark ("Boss Fight")
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul ("Bagman")

COMEDY

Comedy Series
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Eugene LevySchitt's Creek
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Catherine O'HaraSchitt's Creek
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Rossblack-ish

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Dan LevySchitt's Creek 
Andre BraugherBrooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson HarperThe Good Place
Alan ArkinThe Kominsky Method
Sterling K. BrownThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala AliRamy
Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Annie MurphySchitt's Creek  
Betty GilpinGLOW
D'Arcy CardenThe Good Place
Yvonne OrjiInsecure
Alex BorsteinThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin HinkleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnonSaturday Night Live
Cecily StrongSaturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending") 
James Burrows, Will & Grace ("We Love Lucy")
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family ("Finale Part 2")
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("Marvelous Radio")
Matt Shankman, The Great ("The Great")
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ("It's Comedy or Cabbage")
Ramy Youssef, Ramy ("Miakhalifa.mov")

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek ("Happy Ending")
 Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows ("Collaboration")
Tony McNamara, The Great ("The Great")
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows ("On the Run")
Michael Schur, The Good Place ("Whenever You're Ready")
David West Read, Schitt's Creek ("The Presidential Suite") 

LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Limited Series
WINNER: Watchmen 
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Mark RuffaloI Know This Much Is True 
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Regina KingWatchmen
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIWatchmen
Dylan McDermottHollywood
Jim ParsonsHollywood
Titus BurgessUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Jovan AdepoWatchmen
Louis Gossett Jr.Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Uzo AdubaMrs. America
Holland TaylorHollywood
Margo MartindaleMrs. America
Tracey UllmanMrs. America
Toni ColletteUnbelievable
Jean SmartWatchmen    

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
WINNER: Maria Scrader, Unorthodox 
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People ("Episode 5")
Steph Green, Watchmen ("Little Fear of Lightning")
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen ("It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice")
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere ("Find a Way")
Stephen Williams, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("This Extraordinary Being")
Tony Barfield, Mrs. America ("Shirley")
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon, and Ayalet Waldman, Unbelievable ("Episode 1")
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People ("Episode 3")
Anna Winger, Unorthodox ("Part 1")

OTHER

Governors Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Reality/Competition Series
WINNERRuPaul's Drag Race
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice    