12 Shows and Movies Like Yellowstone to Watch While You Wait for the Next Episode

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone Paramount Network

Yellowstone has officially returned for Season 4, meaning you and your dad finally have a TV show to talk about again! Yeehaw indeed! It's no exaggeration to say that Yellowstone is a big deal — the Kevin Costner-starring series has even proven to be a big enough hit that it's even getting a prequel series called 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, which is currently in the works at Paramount+ — which means that the wait between episodes is going to be excruciating. We're here to help you pass the time in between weekly catch-ups with the Dutton family.

To help you out, we've put together this list of shows and movies that remind us of Yellowstone. The series, which comes from auteur co-creator Taylor Sheridan and is streaming on Peacock, shares a lot of DNA with other shows. Whether you're looking for a dysfunctional family drama, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, a macho soap, or some combination of all of the above, these shows are Yellowstone-y.

Watch Seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone Now Streaming on Peacock

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! And if you're looking for more hand-picked recommendations based on shows you love, we have those too.







Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner, Wind River

Before Taylor Sheridan began his domination of television, he was making a name for himself as a film screenwriter, penning such hits as Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Hell or High Water, which earned him a ton of nominations, including for an Oscar. In the middle of those films, Sheridan wrote and directed 2017's Wind River, a drama about a U.S. Fish and Game tracker (Jeremy Renner) and an FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) who team up to solve a case of sexual assault and murder on a Native American reservation in Wyoming in the dead of winter. It has all the Sheridan trademarks, including intense action sequences, a connection to the land, and challenging character dynamics.

Pierce Brosnan, The Son Van Redin/AMC

If you'd like an idea of what Yellowstone's forthcoming prequel 1883 might look like without straying too far from the family ranch drama of Yellowstone, mosey on over to the 2017 drama The Son. The series aired on AMC for two seasons and also stars a well-known face -- Pierce Brosnan -- as the head of a ranching family. The difference here is that The Son is set down south in Texas across two different timelines, the 1840s and early 1900s, following Brosnan's character Eli McCulloch as a young boy when he was taken by Comanches and as a father who has difficulties connecting to his son in the show's present timeline. But the premise is eerily similar to Yellowstone: Stay the hell off my ranch!





Let Him Go



Diane Lane and Kevin Costner, Let Him Go Focus Features

Calling all Costner heads. If your favorite thing about Yellowstone is seeing Costner live in the American West, you should be all over this movie, in which he plays George, a retired sheriff turned horse farmer mourning his son. But it goes beyond the standard "grizzled older man learns about his feelings" trope, as it quickly becomes clear that the movie is actually about George and his wife, played by Diane Lane, leaving their ranch in Montana to track down their young grandson and their daughter-in-law, who has recently re-married an abusive man. It's less of a quiet family drama and more of a high-stakes thriller, and Costner is just so dang good in it. -Allison Picurro

Larry Hagman, Dallas CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

If you want to watch the proto-Yellowstone, Dallas is your best bet. Yellowstone isn't subtle about being Dallas for the 21st Century, with oil swapped for cattle. They're both cowboy-hatted soaps about a rich, fighting family, with similarly heightened melodramatic tones. Season 3 even ended on a "Who shot J.R.?"-style cliffhanger. The difference is that Yellowstone is made to also feel like a premium cable show with bloody violence, swearing, and nudity that they couldn't get away with on '80s broadcast TV. It's the Dallas Dallas couldn't be.





68 Whiskey



Sam Keeley and Cristina Rodlo, 68 Whiskey Paramount Network

The same way that Yellowstone is contemporary Dallas, 68 Whiskey is contemporary M*A*S*H. Yellowstone's Paramount Network sibling is a dramedy about Army medics in Afghanistan who always try to do the right thing, but usually go about it the wrong way. It has a charismatic ensemble cast led by rising stars Sam Keeley, Gage Golightly, Cristina Rodlo, and Jeremy Tardy, and updates the M*A*S*H formula with premium cable-style violence, profanity, and moral ambiguity.

Brian Cox, Succession HBO

Yellowstone is about the Mountain West elite, and Succession is its East Coast counterpart. The shows have pretty much the same premise: An awful father and his ruined adult children fend off attacks on their empire from all sides, while fighting amongst themselves over who gets to be daddy's favorite (or at least his least-disliked). The trappings of wealth manifest a little bit differently -- Yellowstone has a fleet of fancy pick-up trucks, while Succession has a mega-yacht -- but they're both about the corrosive effects of that wealth on the soul.

Robert Taylor and Lou Diamond Phillips, Longmire Netflix

If your favorite part of Yellowstone is its Western setting, this crime drama will be a satisfying next step. Robert Taylor stars as Walt Longmire, the sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming, who investigates Western-tinged crimes while battling his personal demons. Like on Yellowstone, conflict and negotiation between the region's white and Native American residents is a major theme, with a particular focus on Longmire's relationship with the Cheyenne reservation's tribal police force, led by Chief Mathias (Zahn McClarnon), which has its own authority and sometimes works with him and sometimes doesn't.

Charlie Hunnam, Sons of Anarchy FX

The similarities between Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy are numerous. SAMCRO and the Yellowstone ranch hands are both gangs/families that are hard to join and harder to leave. Both shows have an obsession with codes of masculinity, toxic and otherwise, and an outlaw spirit of us-against-the-world ruggedness. The women in each family are tougher than any of the men (Katey Sagal's Gemma on Sons and Kelly Reilly's Beth on Yellowstone). Charlie Hunnam and Luke Grimes vibe on the same frequency. There's even some significant personnel overlap: Yellowstone's co-creator, writer, executive producer, and director Taylor Sheridan acted on Sons of Anarchy as Deputy Police Chief David Hale, and his co-creator John Linson also executive-produced Sons of Anarchy. In a very real way, Yellowstone would not exist without Sons of Anarchy. SoA spin-off Mayans M.C. is another macho soap in a similar vein to these other shows.

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, Ozark Netflix

If you love the crime family part of Yellowstone, Ozark will hit the same sweet spot. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star in this hit thriller as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri after Marty's job laundering drug cartel money goes wrong, and they quickly get involved with the criminal element in their new red state home. Like Yellowstone, it's trashy in a good way and elevated by the performances and direction.

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad AMC

Hear me out: Contemporary Western setting, family drama revolving around a difficult and demanding father figure and his conflicted son (Luke Grimes' Kayce has some very Pinkmanian qualities), occasional forays into hair-raising brutality, neo-Nazis, Jeremiah Bitsui, a constant feeling of "this is all going to turn out very badly," a star who talks in a very growly voice. Yellowstone lacks Breaking Bad's relentlessness, but it has a lot of other things in common.

Taylor Kitsch, Waco Paramount

The Paramount Network's first show in its strategy of making high-quality series that don't alienate conservative audiences was this limited series dramatizing the 1993 standoff between the Branch Davidian religious sect and the FBI and the ATF, which ended with the feds storming the cult's Texas compound, leading to the deaths of 76 people. Waco shows the nuances of both sides' failures, and features a charismatic performance by Taylor Kitsch as Branch Davidian leader David Koresh. It avoids a partisan political agenda and has an even-handed, character-driven approach that Yellowstone fans will find familiar.

Angelina Jolie, Those Who Wish Me Dead Emerson Miller

Angelina Jolie stars as a skydiving firefighter (I know) who encounters a boy on the run from assassins who killed his father. Her journey to get him to safety is complicated by the two assassins (played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) pursuing them, and the blazing fires that surround them. Technically this is a movie, not a show, but it should be of interest to Yellowstone fans, as co-creator Taylor Sheridan directed it. If you already like his general style, Those Who Wish Me Dead is definitely worth checking out. -Allison Picurro

Yellowstone Season 4 continues on Sundays at 9/8c on Paramount Network. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.