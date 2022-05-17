Yellowstone Spin-Off 1932 Casts Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Lead Roles

Hold on to your cowboy hats. Yellowstone's next spin-off, 1932 (a working title), has found its leads and it's a very big deal. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will lead the next series in the Yellowstone universe. The series will premiere on Paramount+ and further expand the Dutton family lore in a new time period.

Specific character details were not released with the major casting announcement, but Paramount+ did confirm the series will stay focused on the flagship show's central family. The new series "will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home."

The news comes as Yellowstone Season 5 has just entered production and fans are still waiting to hear when they'll get more episodes of 1883. The universe will continue to expand as Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan is also working on another spin-off from the prequel series, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.