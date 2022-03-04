When Will There Be New Episodes of 1883?

We're sad to say it, but the first season of the Yellowstone prequel 1883 has concluded its original 10-episode run. On the bright side, Paramount+ has announced that more is on the way. We just don't know if that means more Season 1 episodes, a full second season, or something else we don't know how to define yet. 1883 executive producer David Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming second prequel 1932 "was always intended to be the second season," and the new episodes of 1883 are "something really additional" that will be a different take on the 1883 story. "There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there's going to be two versions," Glasser said.

We don't know what that means. And most importantly, we don't know when these new episodes are coming out.

What we do know is that we can't wait for more, even after a devastating finale that finally brought James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) to settle in the Montana valley that will become the Yellowstone-Dutton ranch being fought and killed over in every episode of Yellowstone.

The first 10 episodes of 1883 followed John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather James Dutton and his family as they crossed the plains to make a new life for themselves out west. It was a wild and emotional ride figuring out how they would get there, and who in the family would survive when they did. The prequel series also features Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, LaMonica Garrett as Shea's right-hand man, Thomas, and Isabel May as the Duttons' daughter, Elsa.

On Streaming

Season 1 of 1883 is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you're looking for how to binge the series for free, here's a guide to Paramount+'s free trials.

On Cable

While the first two episodes of 1883 aired on Paramount Network after Yellowstone, Paramount+ is now the exclusive home of the series and you'll need a subscription to watch further episodes or catch up on the prequel series.

