The real-life ranch is pronounced "Four Sixes"
The name 6666 already means a lot to Yellowstone fans. The Texas ranch called 6666 (pronounced "Four Sixes") was where Jimmy (Jefferson White) was sent when he couldn't get his act together on the Dutton ranch. Now we know that it will be the center of an all new spin-off that will take the Yellowstone story out of Montana completely to the titular Texas ranch which still exists in real life today.
After hearing about the 6666's real-life history, you might be surprised it took as long as it did for Taylor Sheridan to tap into its storytelling potential. Sheridan purchased the Four Sixes ranch in May 2021, after its previous owner passed away in 2020. It was established by rancher and oilman Samuel Burnett in 1900 and spans three counties in Texas. Burnett died in 1922, and the ranch was passed down through the generations to his great-granddaughter Anne Windfohr Marion.
Anne Windfohr Marion could have been a Taylor Sheridan character herself, and has a full Wikipedia page about how cool she was. She was a rancher and businesswoman who served as chair of the Burnett Oil Company. She founded the Georgia O'Keeffe museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and was inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, as well as the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame. She was married four times and owned seven homes, including a mansion in Fort Worth and a Fifth Avenue apartment in New York. She made the Forbes billionaires list a few times, including in 2006, when her net worth was estimated at $1.1 billion. Hopefully there's a character based on her in 6666, because she sounds larger than life.
According to a press release from Paramount+, the show will explore the history of the legendary property. "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."
No official cast has been announced; however, in Season 4 of Yellowstone, Jimmy was sent to the Four Sixes to be whipped into shape. He fell in love with the place and decided to stay instead of going back to the Yellowstone Ranch. However, it has been announced that White and Kathryn Kelly, who plays the girlfriend he met at the Four Sixes, will return to Yellowstone as series regulars. Perhaps that means that they will continue to serve as the set-up for the new series when Yellowstone returns for Season 5.
6666 will join Yellowstone in airing on Paramount Network, while fellow spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will all air on Paramount+. Previous seasons of Yellowstone are only available on Peacock, but 6666 will likely stream on Paramount+ after it airs on Paramount Network.
According to legend, Samuel Burnett won the ranch in a card game with four sixes, but his descendants deny that and say the name of the ranch actually comes from the fact that Burnett branded his first heard of cattle with 6666.
Paramount has not confirmed the number of episodes, but both Yellowstone and 1883 have previously featured 10 per season.
No release date has been given just yet. Yellowstone is set to return on November 13, while 1923 will premiere in December.