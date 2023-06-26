From the moment Yellowjackets premiered in 2021, viewers have been constantly asking questions about the mysteries that happened to a group of teen girls in the wilderness in the '90s and the drama and intrigue that is still following the women in the present day.

This isn't a simple plane crash story. (Although, is any plane crash TV show a simple story? See Lost, The Wilds, Departure, and Manifest.) The girls on this high school soccer team who crash land in the woods of Canada are haunted by demons, both metaphorical and (potentially) real.

When Yellowjackets Season 2 ended with a major character meeting an untimely end, fans were asking yet another question: Will there be a Yellowjackets Season 3? Here's everything we know so far about the Showtime drama's return for a third season, including what the plot might entail, who will star, and when it could premiere.

Jane Widdop, Alexa Barajas Plante, Mya Lowe, Courtney Eaton, Sophie Thatcher, Keeya King, and Sophie Nélisse, Yellowjackets Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets Season 3 latest news

First things first, yes, there will be a third season of Yellowjackets. Even though the second season didn't premiere until March 2023, Showtime announced the renewal for Season 3 in December 2022.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Showtime and Paramount Media Networks President and CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement, according to Deadline. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution."

But Season 3 might not be back as soon as we hope. On May 2, co-creator Ashley Lyle posted on Twitter that the writers' room had been back for one day before the writer's strike started and delayed production of Season 3.



Yellowjackets Season 3 release date prediction

Unfortunately, it could be quite a while before fans see Season 3 — but maybe not quite as long before they see their favorite Yellowjackets return to their TV screens for a bonus episode.

The first season of the Showtime drama premiered in November 2021 and the sophomore season didn't come out for a year and a half later, in March 2023. If Season 3 followed a similar timeline, viewers could expect it to start airing around July 2024. However, because the writers strike has indefinitely delayed writing of the season and therefore production, we could be looking at a Season 3 premiere date of the end of 2024 or early 2025.

But there will be one episode to hold you over until the official Season 3 premiere: "There will be a bonus episode between seasons," Lyle tweeted on June 1.

Because Season 1 of the show had 10 episodes and Season 2 only had nine, fans began theorizing that there would be an extra episode. Lyle clarified on Twitter that it won't be coming out soon, but fans can expect to see it closer to Season 3.

Yellowjackets Season 3 cast

Again, because we don't know much about Yellowjackets Season 3, it's hard to say who will be in it, but it's likely that much of the main cast will return. However, it's unclear what role — if any — Juliette Lewis will have as adult Natalie Scatorccio in Season 3. Adult Nat did die at the end of Season 2, but Ella Purnell returned as ghost version of her character Jackie in a few episodes of Season 2, so anything is possible with Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets main cast:

How to watch Yellowjackets

Both seasons of Yellowjackets are available to stream on Showtime. You can also stream it on Paramount+, The Roku Channel, or Prime Video with a Showtime subscription. Plus, you purchase episodes or seasons on Apple TV or Google Play.