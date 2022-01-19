[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Yellowjackets. Read at your own risk!]

The Yellowjackets Season 1 finale addressed some of the most pressing questions that emerged in the first set of episode of the buzzy survival thriller. Most notably: Did Jackie (Ella Purnell) survive the wilderness where the high school girls' soccer team was stranded for 19 months after the plane crash? (No, devastatingly.) But the first season of the Showtime drama also left plenty of questions unanswered. Who is Pit Girl a.k.a. person we see falling into a deadly pit in Episode 1? Were some survivors left behind? And why does that reappearing symbol that looks like a person hung upside-down on a hook mean?

Fans have swamped the Internet with theories throughout the course of Season 1, and they are not stopping. TV Guide gathered some of these posts that theorize the fates of different characters and invited Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, and Courtney Eaton—who star as teen Shauna, teen Misty, and teen Lottie, respectively—to react to them. We also asked the actors to share their personal theories ("[Misty] still has Ben somewhere locked up. That's just purely my own fan theory," Hanratty says) before filming for Season 2 begins.

Note: The fan theory posts were made before the finale of Yellowjackets aired.