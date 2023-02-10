Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Let's go back to the woods
Everybody's buzzing about Yellowjackets. It's been over a year since the hit Showtime drama last aired in January 2022, and we've passed the time stocking up on every scrap of information about Season 2 like bears getting ready to hibernate. Now, finally, winter is almost here — which is bad news for the teenage girls stuck out in the woods but great news for us.
Yellowjackets follows the aftermath of a plane crash that strands a high school girls' soccer team in the wilderness in the '90s, with a split timeline that also keeps track of how the survivors are coping (or not) in the present day. Add in an intriguing, possibly supernatural puzzle (what's the deal with the woods?) and a dash of probable cannibalism, and you've got a show no one's been able to stop theorizing about. We're looking forward to uncovering some answers and a whole lot of new questions.
Here's everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 2 so far.
The Yellowjackets Cast Reacts to the Season 2 Fan Theories
It's getting cold out there. The first teaser trailer for Season 2, released in January, shows the Yellowjackets looking pretty chilly as winter arrives in the '90s timeline, while the present-day survivors continue to deal with the "darkness" they brought back with them. The teaser also offers a look at Elijah Wood as Walter, who tells Misty (Christina Ricci), "Kidnapping, cults, death — your friendships are a little more complicated than most."
Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere Friday, March 24 on Showtime. The release date was announced in December 2022 with the help of a cryptic video.
This season, more plane crash survivors will continue to pop up. Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will be joining the cast as an adult Van, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell as adult Lottie.
Elijah Wood has been cast as a guest star on the series. The former Lord of the Rings actor will play Walter, a nosy citizen detective in the present-day storyline who is apparently on to Misty's diabolical ways. Walter will "challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming," according to Showtime.
Nuha Jes Izman has also been added as a recurring guest star and is set to play Crystal, a theater lover who forms a friendship with Misty (we can already smell trouble there). Apparently, her character will be significant to the plot.
It's unclear whether Ella Purnell's Jackie will make any appearances in Season 2, since she definitely died at the end of Season 1.
The first season ended with a traumatic, chilling finale. (Head here for our conversation with Ella Purnell.) Jackie (Ella Purnell) met with her shocking death alone in the snow after being ostracized by her teammates, and Travis's brother Javi (Luciano Leroux) went missing after the girls' hallucinogenic night in the woods. In the present day, we found out Lottie is still very much alive and is maybe even the founder of a cult, and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was kidnapped from her motel room and dragged off into a van.
We head into Season 2 with plenty of questions: What happened to Shauna's (Sophie Nelisse) baby? Who is the Antler Queen? Will we finally find out which girl was running for her life at the beginning of Episode 1? What is the (potentially supernatural) deal with the woods? And just how imminent is the cannibalism?
Season 2 won't be our last trip to the wilderness. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Showtime renewed Yellowjackets for a third season. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, announced the news on Dec. 15, 2022.
Looking to pass the time while you wait for Season 2? We've rounded up a list of similar shows you can take a bite out of, whether you're into thrilling mysteries, unsettling survival stories, prickly teens, or '90s nostalgia.
Yellowjackets Season 2 will stream exclusively on Showtime. You can catch up on Season 1 now.