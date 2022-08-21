Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Elijah Wood confirmed to be joining the cast for Season 2
Somewhere deep in the northern wilderness, the 1990s Yellowjackets girls' soccer team is still scavenging to survive the cold winter. And in present day, what's left of those girls are now grown adults dealing with PTSD, murder, and blackmail that is just as treacherous as what they survived all those years ago. We're talking about Showtime's Yellowjackets of course, the show that hooked us all last winter. Now, fans are looking forward to Season 2 as new details about the cast and storyline slowly trickle into the news.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1! The first season left us with a traumatic and chilling finale that left more questions than answers in true cliffhanger fashion. Jackie (Ella Purnell) met with her shocking death alone in the snow after being ostracized by her teammates, and Travis' brother Javi went missing after the girls' hallucinogenic night in the woods. In present day, we found out Lottie is still very much alive and the supposed founder of a cult, and Natalie was kidnapped from her motel room and dragged off into a van. Season 2 will hopefully give us some resolve to the Who, What, When and Where questions, like what happens to the baby Shauna is pregnant with? Who is the Antler Queen? Will we finally find out who that girl running for her life at the beginning of Episode 1 is? We're also curious to see whether the series will continue down a supernatural path, and covering our eyes as cannibalism seems imminent.
For now, here's everything we know about Yellowjackets Season 2 so far.
The Yellowjackets Cast Reacts to the Season 2 Fan Theories
Production for Season 2 started in August 2022, and showrunner and co-creator Ashley Lyle says filming should wrap up in February, giving an early 2023 release date. According to an interview with The Wrap, the team was hoping to keep the same release schedule as Season 1 with a November premiere, but that's not going to be doable. "Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did," Lyle said, "But we really rolled directly from finishing up Season 1 into Season 2. It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."
Showtime has yet to release an official date for the Season 2 premiere. But per the info above, the Yellowjackets girls will probably be back on our screens sometime in Spring 2023.
This season, more plane crash survivors will continue to pop up. Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will be joining the cast as an adult Van, along with Obi-Wan Kenobi actress Simone Kessell as adult Lottie.
Elijah Wood has been cast as a guest star on the series. The former Lord of the Rings actor will play Walter, a nosy citizen detective in the present-day storyline who is apparently on to Misty's diabolical ways. Walter will "challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming."
It's unclear whether Ella Purnell's Jackie will make any appearances in Season 2, since she definitely died at the end of Season 1.
Yellowjackets Main Cast:
Production on Season 2 just started, so no trailers are out yet.
Yellowjackets Season 2 will stream exclusively on Showtime.