From Euphoria Season 2 to the premiere of How I Met Your Father
The new year marks the perfect time to update that long-running to-watch list. Whether you're looking to add upcoming releases, 2021 hits that you missed, or beloved classics from decades past to your viewing queue, the streaming services have a wealth of content to offer in January 2022.
Netflix will kick off its new year with the highly anticipated first part of the last season of Ozark, as the story of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), and their family enters its final chapter. Over at HBO Max, another buzzy series is returning: Season 2 of teen drama Euphoria starring Zendaya premieres on Jan. 9. The streaming service will also release the highly anticipated historical drama The Gilded Age from Julian Fellowes, the creator of Downton Abbey, on Jan. 24.
The major show to look out for on Hulu's January slate is How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of CBS's How I Met Your Mother, which is releasing Jan. 18. As for Disney+, you can expect to find new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett throughout the month and see the drop of Chloé Zhao's MCU film Eternals on the platform.
No matter which service you're starting the year with, there's a wide variety of shows and movies to choose from. Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Paramount+, and Tubi in January 2022.
All Of Us Are Dead
I Am Georgina
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner
Rebelde
Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2
The Wasteland
Jan. 7
Hype House
Johnny Test: Season 2
Jan. 10
Undercover: Season 3
Jan. 11
Dear Mother
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
Jan. 13
Brazen
Chosen
The Journalist
Photocopier
Jan. 14
After Life: Season 3
Archive 81
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
This Is Not a Comedy
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble
Jan. 19
El marginal: Season 4
Heavenly Bites: Mexico
Juanpis González - The Series
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream
The Royal Treatment
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich - The Edge of War
My Father's Violin
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Summer Heat
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness
Feria: The Darkest Light
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Home Team
In From the Cold
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 1
Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022, Part 2
Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4
The Challenge: Complete Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1
10,000 BC (2008)
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
A Soldier's Story (1984)
Alfie (2004)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Amistad (1997)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Astro Boy (2009)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
Black Rain (1989)
Black Sunday (1977)
Case 39 (2010)
Charlie's Angels (2000)
The Collection (2012)
Commando (1985)
Coneheads (1993)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Crime Story (2021)
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
The Duchess (2008)
Dunston Checks In (1996)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Falling for Figaro (2021)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2006)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Fred Claus (2007)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Georgia Rule (2007)
Gimme Shelter (2014)
The Haunting (1999)
Head of State (2003)
Heartburn (1986)
Hidalgo (2004)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
Hotel for Dogs (2009)
Hugo (2011)
The Impossible (2012)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
The King of Comedy (1983)
Labios Rojos (2011)
Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Lifeguard (1976)
Look Who's Talking Too (1990)
Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
The Lovely Bones (2009)
The Machinist (2004)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Holland's Opus (1996)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Nick of Time (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
Open Range (2003)
Ordinary People (1980)
Panic Room (2002)
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
Paycheck (2003)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
Phenomenon (1996)
Prophecy (1979)
Real Genius (1985)
Red Eye (2005)
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
The Sandlot (1993)
Semi-Pro (2008)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Seven (1995)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sinister (2012)
The Soloist (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
The Squid And The Whale (2005)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Stepford Wives (2004)
Sydney White (2007)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
The Three Stooges (2012)
The Two Faces Of January (2014)
What a Girl Wants (2003)
What About Bob? (1991)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
When In Rome (2010)
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Jan. 2
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married (2007)
Jan. 3
Next Level Chef: Series Premiere
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11
The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)
Jan. 4
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere
Kenan: Season 2 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere
Jan. 5
Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns
Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere
This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere
Jan. 6
Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 7
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31
Survivor: Complete Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere
Women of the Movement: Series Premiere
Pharma Bro (2021)
Jan. 10
The Golden Palace: Complete Series
Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere
Pivoting: Series Premiere
Ailey (2021)
Black Bear (2020)
Jan. 11
I'm Your Man (2021)
Jan. 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)
My Best Friend's Girl (2008)
Jan. 14
Sex Appeal (2022)
Bergman Island (2021)
Jan. 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B
Bad Rap (2016)
Main Street (2010)
Marjorie Prime (2017)
Rewind (2019)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Sprinter (2018)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
Jan. 17
Georgetown (2021)
Jan. 18
How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Jan. 19
Darwin's Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)
Jan. 20
The Estate (2020)
Jan. 21
Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere
Jan. 22
American Night (2021)
Jan. 25
Promised Land: Series Premiere
Jan. 26
Dirty Grandpa (2016)
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)
Jan. 27
Mayday (2021)
Jan. 28
Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere
Jan. 29
Stop and Go (2021)
Jan. 30
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4
Small Engine Repair (2021)
Jan. 31
Monarch: Series Premiere
Jan. 1
Movies
127 Hours (2010)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem (2007)
Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Crazy Heart (2009)
Deja Vu (2006)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Enemy At The Gates (2001)
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Facing Ali (2009)
Fat Albert (2004)
Good Hair (2009)
I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
Judge Dredd (1995)
Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Mad Money (2008)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission: Impossible II (2000)
Mission: Impossible III (2006)
Mission: Impossible IV Ghost
Protocol (2011)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
More Than A Game (2009)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
My Week With Marilyn (2011)
Mystery Team (2009)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Once (2007)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Predator (1987)
Push (2009)
Red Tails (2012)
Runaway Bride (1999)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Secrets In The Water (2020)
Shallow Hal (2001)
Shopgirl (2005)
Sinister (2013)
Sister Act (1992)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Stargate (1994)
Super Troopers (2002)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The Descendants (2011)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Great Debaters (2013)
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
The Prestige (2006)
The Sapphires (2013)
Traitor (2008)
Unfaithful (2002)
The Village (2004)
Waitress (2007)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Words And Pictures (2014)
The Missing (2003)
Series
Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)
Jan. 5
Movies
Deadly Detention (2017)
The Student (2017)
Jan. 7
Movies
*The Tender Bar - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Jan. 10
Movies
Colombiana (2011)
Colombiana (Unrated) (2011)
Jan. 12
Movies
A Sort Of Homecoming (2016)
The Intouchables (2012)
Squadgoals (2018)
Twinsanity (2018)
Jan. 14
Movies
*Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes
Jan. 21
Series
*As We See It - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Jan. 28
Needle In A Timestack (2021)
Jan. 1
X-Men: First Class
Jan. 5
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir
The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter 2"
Jan. 7
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Like Mike
Like Mike 2
The Sandlot
Jan. 12
Eternals
The Book of Boba Fest - "Chapter Three"
Jan. 14
Betty White Goes Wild!
Catch That Kid
Jan. 19
Vets On The Beach (Season 1)
Vets On The Beach (Season 2)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum Batch 2 - Season 2
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye
The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter Four"
Jan. 26
Random Rings (Season 1)
Random Rings (Season 2)
The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter Five"
Jan. 28
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild
Coming Soon
The Fallout
Jan. 1
2 Guns (HBO)
2001: A Space Odyssey
17 Again
300: Rise of an Empire
Acuitzeramo (HBO)
All Star Superman
The Animatrix
Annabelle Comes Home
Amityville 3-D (HBO)
Amityville II: The Possession (HBO)
Aquaman
Barry Munday (HBO)
Batkid Begins
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman Begins
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Ninja
Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct
Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Two-Face
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Death in the Family
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Hush
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1)
Batman: Soul of the Dragon
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
Batman: Under The Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Brother Nature (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Bodyguard
Bullitt
Caddyshack
Caddyshack II
Capote (HBO)
Casablanca
Catwoman
Chaplin (HBO)
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Citizen Kane
A Clockwork Orange
Collide (HBO)
Constantine: City of Demons
Cop Land (HBO)
Cop Out
Crazy Rich Asians
The Curse of La Llorona
Daddy Day Camp
Daddy Day Care
The Dark Crystal
The Dark Knight
DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam
DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year
DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games
DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis
The Death of Superman
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons
The Departed
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Dirty Harry
Dog Day Afternoon
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Easy A
Empire of the Sun
The Enforcer
Eraser
The Exorcist
The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)
The Faculty (HBO)
Fast & Furious 6 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction (HBO)
Fled (HBO)
Four Christmases
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
Friday
The Friday After Next
Frozen River
The Fugitive
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Gone Baby Gone (HBO)
Gone with the Wind
Good Neighbours (HBO)
The Goonies
The Gospel According To Andre (HBO)
Gravity
The Green Hornet
Green Lantern
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Harlem Nights (HBO)
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1
Here Comes The Devil (HBO)
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Hobo With A Shotgun (HBO)
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
House Party: Tonight's The Night
Inception
It Chapter Two
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Dies At The End (HBO)
Joker
Justice League
Justice League Dark
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League vs. The Fatal Five
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: Gods & Monsters
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Justice Society: World War II
Killing Gunther (HBO)
Kiltro (HBO)
King Kong
Kong: Skull Island
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Iron Lady
The Last Five Years (HBO)
Last Night (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole
The LEGO Batman Movie
LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!
LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain
LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash
LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Lethal Weapon
Little Nicky
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Losers
Love and Basketball
The Lucky One
Lucky Numbers (HBO)
Mad Max: Fury Road
Magic Mike
Magnum Force
Malcolm X
The Maltese Falcon
The Mask
Mean Streets
Memento (HBO)
The Mentalist
Michael Clayton
Mildred Pierce
Mimic (HBO)
Mimic 2 (HBO)
Mimic 3: Sentinel (HBO)
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat Annihilation
Mortal Kombat Conquest
Mortal Kombat Legacy
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge
Mutiny on the Bounty
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
Next (HBO)
Next Friday
North By Northwest
The Nun
Ocean's 8
The Outlaw Josey Wales
Paddington 2
The Pelican Brief
The Philadelphia Story
Pineapple Express
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Practical Magic
Quigley Down Under (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird (HBO)
Ready Player One
Reign of the Supermen
The Road Warrior
Romeo Must Die
Roots: The Gift
Roots (Mini Series)
Roots: The Next Generation
Rumor Has It
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)
The Shawshank Redemption
Shazam!
The Shining
Singin' in the Rain
Son of Batman
The Son of Kong
Spare Parts (HBO)
Stealing Harvard (HBO)
A Streetcar Named Desire
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Sunset Song (HBO)
Super Fly
Supergirl
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman vs. The Elite
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: Doomsday
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
Superman: Red Son
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Superman/Batman Public Enemies
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Swordfish
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Teen Titans Judas Contract
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo
Thor: Tales of Asgard (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
A Time to Kill
The Time Traveler's Wife
The Two Jakes (HBO)
Training Day
Ultraviolet
Vegas Vacation
Venus And Serena (HBO)
V for Vendetta
Vixen
Watchmen
Watchmen Motion Comics
Wedding Crashers
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?
When Harry Met Sally
Where The Wild Things Are
The Wizard of Oz
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman (Animated)
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Wrong Turn At Tahoe (HBO)
The Yellow Birds (HBO)
Yes Man
Yogi Bear
Zookeeper
Zoom (HBO)
Jan. 2
Wipeout Season 1 Part A
Jan. 4
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)
Snowpiercer Season 2
Jan. 5
The Bachelor (XXV)
Jan. 7
Algo Azul (HBO)
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (HBO)
Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Teenage Euthanasia Season 1
Jan. 9
Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 12
Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3
Squidbillies Season 13
Jan. 13
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale
Jan. 14
ER
Jan. 15
Fringe
Jan. 16
Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 17
Injustice
The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary
Jan. 19
Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021
Jan. 20
Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere
On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere
Jan. 21
Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)
Invisibles (HBO)
The Last O.G Season 4
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)
Jan. 24
The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2
Jan. 25
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Jan. 27
Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Malignant (HBO)
Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Jan. 28
The Hangover Part III (HBO)
Jan. 29
Reminiscence (HBO)
Jan. 1
Movies
21 (2008)
500 Days of Summer (2009)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
Alex Cross (2012)
American Psycho (2000)
Before Midnight (2013)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
Cold Pursuit (2019)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Despicable Me (2010)
Double Take (2001)
Fight Club (1999)
Ghost in the Shell (2017)
I Can Only Imagine (2018)
In Time (2011)
Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)
Johnson Family Vacation (2004)
Labor Day (2013)
Meet the Browns (2008)
Megamind (2010)
Morning Glory (2010)
Project Almanac (2015)
Puss in Boots (2011)
Rambo: Last Blood (2019)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Rock Dog (2016)
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016)
The Gambler (2014)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
The International (2009)
The Intervention (2016)
The Joy Luck Club (1993)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
The Nut Job (2014)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
The Tourist (2010)
The Watch (2012)
Tombstone (1993)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld: Awakening (2012)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Jan. 10
Movies
Nightcrawler (2014)
Jan. 13
Movies
Final Score (2018)
Jan. 17
Movies
Damsel (2018)
Jan. 24
Series
*Judy Justice (Winter Premiere)
Jan. 31
Movies
Won't Back Down (2012)
Jan. 1
Aliens (1986)
Chronicle (2012)
Cold Pursuit (2019)
Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
Enemy of the State (1998)
Jarhead (2005)
Judge Dredd (1995)
Knight and Day (2010)
Machete (2010)
Miami Vice (2006)
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
Unknown (2011)
Deliver Us from Eva (2003)
Deja Vu (2006)
Higher Learning (1995)
John Q (2002)
New Jack City (1991)
Set it Off (1996)
South Central (1992)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love (2015)
About A Boy (2002)
America's Sweethearts (2012)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Dumb and Dumber (2011)
Going the Distance (2020)
Grumpy Old Men (1993)
Grumpier Old Men (1995)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
Larry Crowne (2011)
Love the Coopers (2005)
Sweet Home Alabama (2002)
Meet the Blacks (2016)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Sitter (2011)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee (2020)
Weekend at Bernie's (1989)
127 Hours (2010)
21 Grams (2003)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Carlito's Way (1993)
Schindler's List (1993)
Step Up (2006)
The Glass Castle (2017)
Wind River (2017)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
Ghost Ship (2002)
The Crazies (2010)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Omen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Agent Toby Barks (2020)
Astro Boy (2009)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven's 2nd (1993)
Beethoven's 3rd (2000)
Beethoven's 4th (2001)
Beethoven's 5th (2003)
Beethoven's Big Break (2008)
Beethoven's Treasure Trail (2014)
Earth to Echo (2014)
A Crooked Somebody (2018)
A.I. Rising (2019)
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
Don't Say a Word (2001)
Drive (2011)
Flash Gordon: Deadly Ray from Mars (1966)
Flash Gordon: Perlis from Planet Mongo (1966)
Flash Gordon: Spaceship to the Unknown (1966)
Joy Ride (2001)
Killer Joe (2011)
Outlander (2009)
Robocop: Crash & Burn (2001)
Robocop: Dark Justice (2001)
Robocop: Meltdown (2001)
Robocop: Resurrection (2001)
The Butterfly Effect (2004)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Departed (2006)
The Fly (1986)
The Golden Compass (2007)
Jan. 2
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Jan.1
Alien News Desk
Batman
Black Market
Cyberwar
Devil May Care
Hell Den
For the People
Sleepy Hollow
Secrets and Lies
Stitchers
The Bernie Mac Show
The Grinder
Wild Life (2020)
Voltron Force
Jan. 7
First Person Shooter
Jan. 14
Suburban Nightmare: Chris Watts
Jan. 21
Unborn
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
Jan. 1
50/50*
An American Tail*
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West*
Aftermath
Bad Boys*
Bad Boys II*
The Bear
The Best Man*
Blues Brothers 2000*
The Bone Collector*
Bowfinger*
The Break-Up*
The Brothers*
Chicken Run*
Dawn of the Dead*
The Descent*
The Descent Part 2*
Die Hard*
Die Hard 2, 1998
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood*
Don't Think Twice*
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Enough*
Escape Plan
Fast Times at Ridgemont High*
Fifty Shades of Grey*
Fifty Shades Darker*
Fifty Shades Freed*
Fletch*
Fletch Lives*
The Flintstones*
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas*
Gamer*
Good Will Hunting*
Harriet*
Head Over Heels*
Hellboy II: The Golden Army*
Hotel Transylvania*
Hotel Transylvania 2*
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete*
Josie and the Pussycats*
Journey to the Center of the Earth*
The Karate Kid*
The Karate Kid: Part II*
The Karate Kid III*
Kindergarten Cop*
The Land Before Time*
Land Before Time, Journey of the Brave*
Lego: The Adventures of Clutch Powers*
Little Rascals*
The Little Strangler*
Lost in Translation*
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Meet Dave
Midway*
The Nutty Professor*
The Nutty Professor 11: The Klumps*
Old School
One for the Money*
The Place Beyond the Pines*
The Prince of Egypt*
Public Enemies*
Rapture-Palooza*
Ray*
The Replacements*
Salt*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World*
Scream*
Scream 2*
Seabiscuit
Selena
Selma*
Serenity*
Shrek*
Shrek 2*
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas*
Tale of Despereaux*
This Means War*
Uncle Buck*
Unstoppable
A Very Merry New Year
Wanted*
The Wedding Planner*
Winter's Bone*
FIS World Cup Cross-Country Skiing - Men's and Women's Sprint Final in Oberstdorf, Germany*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*
Premier League - Leicester City v. Norwich City*
WWE Day 1*
Jan. 2
Notre Dame Hockey v. Niagara*
Premier League - Brentford v. Aston Villa*
Premier League - Leeds United v. Burnley*
Premier League - Southampton v. Newcastle*
Snowpiercer*
Sunday Night Football - Minnesota Vikings v. Green Bay Packers
Jan. 3
The Cabin in the Woods*
Jan. 4
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 1 (NBC)
That's My Jam, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 5
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Nancy & Tonya*
Jan. 6
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power.
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Senior Pairs Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Women's Short Program
Jan. 7
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax*
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Rhythm Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Women's Free Skating
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Ladies Free Skate
Jan. 8
Supercross - Anaheim, California
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Men's Short Program
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Free Dance
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Pairs Free Skate
U.S Figure Skating Championships - Senior Men's Free Skate
Jan. 9
PGA Tour Golf: Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 11
Sunday Night Football - Week 18
2022 Winter Olympics Trials - Speed Skating
Jan. 10
Paper & Glue
Jan. 11
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 2 (NBC)
That's My Jam, Season 1, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 12
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Ana Maria in Novela Land, 2014
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 1 (NBC)
Jan. 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 6
One-Punch Man, Season 1
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Wolf Like Me, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 14
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock Original)
Jan. 15
Premier League - Manchester City v. Chelsea*
Premier League - Burnley v. Leicester City*
Premier League - Newcastle v. Watford*
Premier League - Norwich City v. Everton*
Premier League - Wolves v. Southampton*
Premier League - Aston Villa v. Manchester United
Premier League Goal Rush*
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 8 (NBC)
Supercross - Oakland, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboard Grand Prix Halfpipe - Mammoth, CA
Jan. 16
European Figure Skating Championships 2022
Freestyle Skiing World Cup - Deer Valley, UT
Premier League - Tottenham v. Arsenal*
Twilight*
The Twilight Saga: New Moon*
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse*
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1*
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2*
Jan. 18
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 3 (NBC)
Snapped, Season 29
That's My Jam, Season 1, Episode 4 (NBC)
Jan. 19
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 5 (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey v. Boston College*
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 2 (NBC)
Jan. 20
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
Supernatural Academy, Season 1, Episodes 1-16 (Peacock Original)*
True Story with Ed & Randall, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 21
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 22
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 2
Premier League - Brentford v. Wolves*
Premier League - Leeds United v. Newcastle*
Premier League - Leicester City v. Brighton*
Premier League - Arsenal v. Burnley*
Premier League - Southampton v. Manchester City
Premier League Goal Rush*
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 9 (NBC)
Supercross - San Diego, CA
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle - Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 23
IMSA Roar Before the Rolex 24
Premier League - Chelsea v. Tottenham
U.S. Skiing and Snowboarding Aerials and Slopestyle - Deer Valley, UT & Mammoth, CA
Jan. 24
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 1 (Bravo)
We Got Love Teyana & Iman, Season 1 (E!)
Jan. 25
Kenan, Season 2, Episode 4 (NBC)
That's My Jam, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Jan. 26
American Auto, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episode 6 (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, Episode 3 (NBC)
Jan. 27
Babble Bop, Season 1, Episodes 4-6 (Peacock Original)*
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episodes 12 & 13 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 4, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
Jan. 28
Ayman, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*
Jan. 29
IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona*
Notre Dame Hockey v. Minnesota*
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 10 (NBC)
Supercross - Anaheim, CA
WWE Royal Rumble*
Jan. 6
Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
Jan. 19
The End of the Storm
Jan. 20
The Envoys
Jan. 31
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Jan. 5
Good Sam (Season 1)
The Amazing Race (Season 33)
Undercover Boss (Season 11)
Jan. 6
Indivisible Healing Hate
Jan. 12
AwesomenessTV's Next Influencer (Season 3)
Danger Force (Season 1)
Danger Force Minisodes (Season 1)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 12)
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
Jan. 13
AwesomenessTV's Next Influencer (Season 3)
Jan. 19
Air Disasters (Season 16)
Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Season 1)
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader (Season 1)
Australian Survivor (Seasons 1 - 3)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 5)
Game Of Clones (Season 1)
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (Season 1)
Inside Hampton Court Palace (Season 1)
Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Season 1)
Patrice O'Neal: Killing is Easy
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
Searching for Secrets (Season 1)
Survivor New Zealand (Season 1)
Survivor South Africa (Seasons 6 - 7)
Tosh.0 (Season 11)
Vaxxed Nation
Jan. 24
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (Season 5)
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 2)
Jan. 5
10 Cloverfield Lane
American Beauty
Amistad
An Officer And A Gentleman
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Blue Chips
Case 39
Charlie's Angels
Commando
Commando (Director's Cut)
Devil In A Blue Dress
Fire In The Sky
Footloose
Forces Of Nature
G.I. Jane
Gimme Shelter
Head of State
Hidalgo
Home For The Holidays
Hondo
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
Jacob's Ladder
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Madonna: Truth Or Dare
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Moulin Rouge
Mr. Holland's Opus
Once Upon A Time In The West
Open Range
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Real Genius
Red Eye
Resident Evil
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Sidewalks Of New York
Snow Day
The Foot Fist Way
The Machinist
The Rugrats Movie
The Stepford Wives
Trekkies 2
Scrooge
Three Days of the Condor
Waiting for Superman
What About Bob?
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Wuthering Heights
Jan. 10
Black Bear