Jan. 1

X-Men: First Class



Jan. 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir

The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter 2"



Jan. 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot



Jan. 12

Eternals

The Book of Boba Fest - "Chapter Three"



Jan. 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid



Jan. 19

Vets On The Beach (Season 1)

Vets On The Beach (Season 2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Batch 2 - Season 2

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye

The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter Four"



Jan. 26

Random Rings (Season 1)

Random Rings (Season 2)

The Book of Boba Fett - "Chapter Five"



Jan. 28

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild



Coming Soon

The Fallout



Jan. 1

2 Guns (HBO)

2001: A Space Odyssey

17 Again

300: Rise of an Empire

Acuitzeramo (HBO)

All Star Superman

The Animatrix

Annabelle Comes Home

Amityville 3-D (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession (HBO)

Aquaman

Barry Munday (HBO)

Batkid Begins

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Ninja

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman vs. Robin

Batman vs. Two-Face

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Bad Blood

Batman: Death in the Family

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Hush

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1)

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

Batman: Under The Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Brother Nature (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Bodyguard

Bullitt

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote (HBO)

Casablanca

Catwoman

Chaplin (HBO)

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Citizen Kane

A Clockwork Orange

Collide (HBO)

Constantine: City of Demons

Cop Land (HBO)

Cop Out

Crazy Rich Asians

The Curse of La Llorona

Daddy Day Camp

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Crystal

The Dark Knight

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

The Death of Superman

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

The Departed

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Dirty Harry

Dog Day Afternoon

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Easy A

Empire of the Sun

The Enforcer

Eraser

The Exorcist

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction (HBO)

Fled (HBO)

Four Christmases

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

Friday

The Friday After Next

Frozen River

The Fugitive

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Gone Baby Gone (HBO)

Gone with the Wind

Good Neighbours (HBO)

The Goonies

The Gospel According To Andre (HBO)

Gravity

The Green Hornet

Green Lantern

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Harlem Nights (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

Hobo With A Shotgun (HBO)

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute

House Party: Tonight's The Night

Inception

It Chapter Two

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Dies At The End (HBO)

Joker

Justice League

Justice League Dark

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: Gods & Monsters

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Justice Society: World War II

Killing Gunther (HBO)

Kiltro (HBO)

King Kong

Kong: Skull Island

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Iron Lady

The Last Five Years (HBO)

Last Night (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole

The LEGO Batman Movie

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Lethal Weapon

Little Nicky

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Losers

Love and Basketball

The Lucky One

Lucky Numbers (HBO)

Mad Max: Fury Road

Magic Mike

Magnum Force

Malcolm X

The Maltese Falcon

The Mask

Mean Streets

Memento (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton

Mildred Pierce

Mimic (HBO)

Mimic 2 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel (HBO)

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mortal Kombat Conquest

Mortal Kombat Legacy

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge

Mutiny on the Bounty

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Next (HBO)

Next Friday

North By Northwest

The Nun

Ocean's 8

The Outlaw Josey Wales

Paddington 2

The Pelican Brief

The Philadelphia Story

Pineapple Express

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Practical Magic

Quigley Down Under (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird (HBO)

Ready Player One

Reign of the Supermen

The Road Warrior

Romeo Must Die

Roots: The Gift

Roots (Mini Series)

Roots: The Next Generation

Rumor Has It

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs)

The Shawshank Redemption

Shazam!

The Shining

Singin' in the Rain

Son of Batman

The Son of Kong

Spare Parts (HBO)

Stealing Harvard (HBO)

A Streetcar Named Desire

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Sunset Song (HBO)

Super Fly

Supergirl

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman vs. The Elite

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: Doomsday

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman Public Enemies

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Swordfish

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans

Teen Titans Judas Contract

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo

Thor: Tales of Asgard (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

A Time to Kill

The Time Traveler's Wife

The Two Jakes (HBO)

Training Day

Ultraviolet

Vegas Vacation

Venus And Serena (HBO)

V for Vendetta

Vixen

Watchmen

Watchmen Motion Comics

Wedding Crashers

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

When Harry Met Sally

Where The Wild Things Are

The Wizard of Oz

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman (Animated)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Wrong Turn At Tahoe (HBO)

The Yellow Birds (HBO)

Yes Man

Yogi Bear

Zookeeper

Zoom (HBO)



Jan. 2

Wipeout Season 1 Part A



Jan. 4

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2



Jan. 5

The Bachelor (XXV)



Jan. 7

Algo Azul (HBO)

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1



Jan. 9

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)



Jan. 12

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13



Jan. 13

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale



Jan. 14

ER



Jan. 15

Fringe



Jan. 16

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)



Jan. 17

Injustice

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary



Jan. 19

Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021



Jan. 20

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere



Jan. 21

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles (HBO)

The Last O.G Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)



Jan. 24

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2



Jan. 25

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)



Jan. 27

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere



Jan. 28

The Hangover Part III (HBO)



Jan. 29

Reminiscence (HBO)



Judy Justice IMDbTV