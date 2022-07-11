What to Watch on TV Tonight: The Bachelorette or Better Call Saul?

Who are you, and who do you want to be? If you are someone who loves both The Bachelorette and Better Call Saul — and I can confirm that there is at least one of us — and both shows are premiering on the same night at the same time, which one do you watch? Do you watch The Bachelorette live and catch Better Call Saul the next day on AMC+? Do you watch the first hour of Bach and switch over to Saul when it starts? Do you save The Bachelorette for later and avoid social media so you don't see a spoiler in meme form? Only you can decide.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of July 11-17 is below

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette ABC/Craig Sjodin

Season 19 premiere Monday, July 11 at 8/7c on ABC

ABC is once again trying its Old El Paso-inspired "Why not both?" strategy when it comes to picking its new centerpiece(s) for The Bachelorette, bringing on two runners-up from the most recent season of The Bachelor — flight instructor Rachel Recchia and ICU nurse Gabby Windey, who will never be a flight instructor or ICU nurse again — to sort through a gaggle of guys for televised romance fully funded by one of the world's largest media companies. Unlike previous double bachelorette seasons, both ladies are expected to be around the whole season. The Bachelor franchise is now mostly noteworthy to see how participants play well enough to finish in the Top 5 and get considered for their own season as the new bachelor/ette, but not good enough to win and be relegated to the star's arm candy. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Mark Margolis, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Season 6 Part 2 (final episodes!!!) premieres Monday, July 11 at 9/8c on AMC

There are six episodes left in the Breaking Bad spin-off, and they begin with Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) cleaning up a literal mess after the violent and shocking end to the first half of the season. We're catching up to the Breaking Bad timeline and expecting a cameo from Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul somewhere in these last half-dozen episodes, but I just want to know what happens to Gene. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



Chad Season 2 premiere (Monday at 10/9c on TBS)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Season 2 premiere (Monday on Peacock)

For everything new to watch tonight, head over to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in July.



THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows Russ Martin/FX

Season 4 premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10/9c on FX

One of the TV's best comedies comes back from the grave for Season 4 with a lot to cover after our beloved vampires parted ways at the end of Season 3 (or in Collin Robinson's case, burst forth as a baby from his own adult corpse). But the first episode is called "Reunited," so we'll just assume they spent the break discovering themselves on a backpacking trip in Europe. Season 4 premieres the day before on FX, but episodes hit Hulu the next day. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash Freeform/Vanessa Clifton

Series premiere Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c on Freeform

Everything's Trash: a title for our times. 2 Broke Girls' Phoebe Robinson created and stars in this new Freeform series (adapted from her book of the same name) about a free-spirited Brooklyn podcaster living an unapologetically messy life — until her older brother launches a political campaign that could cramp her style. Is this Sex and the City for people who say "adulting," or is it Sex and the City for people who would never say "adulting"? Tune in to find out. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Ella Balinska, Resident Evil Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Series premiere Thursday, July 14 on Netflix

Resident Evil screen adaptations have made for some of the greatest "nevertheless, it persisted" stories in our culture. The horror video game series has already been adapted into a total of seven poorly received movies, plus an animated show, and now Netflix is trying its luck with a live-action series, which, to be honest, will also be poorly received. The series takes place in two timelines, one in 2022 that explains how the evil Umbrella Corporation created the drug that triggered a zombie outbreak, and the other in 2036 that follows Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival. It's got zombies and bad CGI, and that's about it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



John Cho and Mia Isaac, Don't Make Me Go Amazon Studios

Friday, July 15 on Amazon Prime Video

I didn't know anything about this movie when I started looking for things to recommend this week. I clicked play on the trailer, and learned that Don't Make Me Go is a tearjerker about a terminally ill father (John Cho) going on a road trip with his teenage daughter (Mia Isaac). She doesn't want to go, because she doesn't know this will be their last trip. But he promises to teach her how to drive. I thought, "OK, that's a wholesome movie a family could watch together." Then I got to the end of the trailer, and saw that it's rated R for "some sexual content, graphic nudity, language, and teen drinking." BRO, WHAT? So I'm recommending this one just because I need to find out how "graphic nudity" figures into this father-daughter road trip movie, and also because every review I've read says it ends with a twist that's so bad it ruins the movie, which is morbidly intriguing. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Dakota Johnson, Persuasion Nick Wall/Netflix

Persuasion

Friday, July 15 on Netflix

Dakota Johnson gets her Austen on in this period piece. It's the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel, where Anne Elliot (Johnson) reconnects with the man to whom she was once betrothed, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), almost a decade after she called off the engagement because she was listening to other people and not her own heart. We've heard good things about this one. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Series premieres Friday, July 15 at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max

Something about me is that I will always implicitly place my trust in Nathan Fielder when it comes to entertainment. Here, in his follow-up to his great series Nathan for You, Fielder returns to help everyday people prepare for life's biggest moments through carefully constructed rehearsals. I don't really know what that means just yet, but I can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Taron Egerton, Black Bird Apple TV+

Series premiere now on Apple TV+

Black Bird is one of this year's rarest birds: a true crime adaptation that actually feels fresh — and horrifying. Developed by novelist Dennis Lehane and based on James Keene's autobiographical novel In With the Devil, the drama stars Taron Egerton as Keene, who's facing a 10-year prison sentence before he gets an unexpected offer: He'll be freed if he can befriend and tease a confession out of a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser). Ray Liotta, in one of his final roles, plays Jimmy's father, an ex-cop with his own burdens. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



The Sea Beast Netflix

The Sea Beast

Now on Netflix

Most Netflix original kids movies are just re-dubs of second-tier CGI films from foreign studios, but The Sea Beast, from Moana and Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams, looks like a legitimate contender for best family film of the year. A young girl stows away on her idol's ship to help him hunt gigantic sea creatures, leading to seafaring adventure and action. It's getting great reviews, and features three TV Guide favorites as voice actors: The Boys' Karl Urban, Legion's Dan Stevens, and Chernobyl's Jared Harris. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Anarchists HBO

The Anarchists

Series premiere now on HBO Max

HBO's latest true crime docuseries follows a collective of self-proclaimed anarchists — but more frequently privileged libertarians and cryptocurrency evangelists — as they gather in Acapulco for a conference spewing the benefits of anarchy and trashing the idea of a government-controlled state. Filmmaker Todd Schramke spent six years with the "muh freedoms!" group, witnessing the movement grow and inevitably collapse after divisions, lack of leadership, and murder. Who could have predicted that a movement with no rules would descend into chaos? It's compelling on its own, but extra watchable for the schadenfreude. -Tim Surette

