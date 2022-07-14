What to Watch on TV Tonight: Resident Evil Is Resurrected on Netflix

Resident Evil is undead again. It's kind of inspiring to watch a franchise keep trucking despite all the odds. The latest adaptation of the video game series is a new live-action series that just dropped its full first season on Netflix. It might not be reinventing the wheel, but it's got Lance Reddick, so let's celebrate that. And there's plenty more coming this weekend, like Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal and the new Dakota Johnson-led Persuasion. Next week, it's all about Virgin River. Is there anyone out there who likes both Resident Evil and Virgin River? Great week to be that person.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Ella Balinska, Resident Evil Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Series premiere Thursday, July 14 on Netflix

Resident Evil screen adaptations have made for some of the greatest "nevertheless, it persisted" stories in our culture. The horror video game series has already been adapted into a total of seven poorly received movies, plus an animated show, and now Netflix is trying its luck with a live-action series, which, to be honest, will also be poorly received. The series takes place in two timelines, one in 2022 that explains how the evil Umbrella Corporation created the drug that triggered a zombie outbreak, and the other in 2036 that follows Jade Wesker's (Ella Balinska) fight for survival. It's got zombies and bad CGI, and that's about it. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



FBoy Island (HBO Max)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix)

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu)

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



John Cho and Mia Isaac, Don't Make Me Go Amazon Studios

Friday, July 15 on Amazon Prime Video

I didn't know anything about this movie when I started looking for things to recommend this week. I clicked play on the trailer, and learned that Don't Make Me Go is a tearjerker about a terminally ill father (John Cho) going on a road trip with his teenage daughter (Mia Isaac). She doesn't want to go, because she doesn't know this will be their last trip. But he promises to teach her how to drive. I thought, "OK, that's a wholesome movie a family could watch together." Then I got to the end of the trailer, and saw that it's rated R for "some sexual content, graphic nudity, language, and teen drinking." BRO, WHAT? So I'm recommending this one just because I need to find out how "graphic nudity" figures into this father-daughter road trip movie, and also because every review I've read says it ends with a twist that's so bad it ruins the movie, which is morbidly intriguing. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Dakota Johnson, Persuasion Nick Wall/Netflix

Persuasion

Friday, July 15 on Netflix

Dakota Johnson gets her Austen on in this period piece. It's the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel, where Anne Elliot (Johnson) reconnects with the man to whom she was once betrothed, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), almost a decade after she called off the engagement because she was listening to other people and not her own heart. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal HBO

Series premieres Friday, July 15 at 11/10c on HBO and HBO Max

Something about me is that I will always implicitly place my trust in Nathan Fielder when it comes to entertainment. Here, in his follow-up to his great series Nathan for You, Fielder returns to help everyday people prepare for life's biggest moments through carefully constructed rehearsals. I don't really know what that means just yet, but I can't wait to find out. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Derek Jeter, The Captain ESPN

The Captain

Series premiere Monday, July 18 at 10/9c on ESPN, ESPN+

It's about time Mariah Carey's ex-boyfriend Derek Jeter gets the documentary treatment. Spike Lee executive produces this seven-part series about the former New York Yankee's life and career, from when he was first drafted in 1992 to the present, when he's mostly just being a dad. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Aftershock Hulu

Aftershock

Tuesday, July 19 at 10/9c on Hulu

This documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee puts the focus on the healthcare crisis that disproportionately affects Black women, who face rising maternal death rates after childbirth. The film follows the families of two women, Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac, as they bring attention to this largely ignored issue. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

Season 4 premieres Wednesday, July 20 on Netflix

Netflix's soapiest romance drama returns for a new season. The Season 3 finale was packed with cliffhangers, including Jack (Martin Henderson) proposing to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who revealed to him that she's pregnant and unsure if he or her late husband is the father. He's probably still going to be the father even if he's not biologically the father, though, right? That would be very uncool if he was like "OK, bye!" Here's everything we know about the new season. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Phoebe Robinson, Everything's Trash Freeform/Vanessa Clifton

Series premiered Wednesday, July 13 on Freeform

Everything's Trash: a title for our times. 2 Broke Girls' Phoebe Robinson created and stars in this new Freeform series (adapted from her book of the same name) about a free-spirited Brooklyn podcaster living an unapologetically messy life — until her older brother launches a political campaign that could cramp her style. Is this Sex and the City for people who say "adulting," or is it Sex and the City for people who would never say "adulting"? Tune in to find out. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

