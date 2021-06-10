The most important thing happening on Netflix this week is the premiere of the highly anticipated Part 2 of Lupin, the smash hit French crime series that everyone was obsessed with when it was released in January. Nothing else happening on Netflix over the coming days is going to match this in terms of excitement, unfortunately.

That said, if you like Elite, the melodramatic Spanish-language show about teens who get involved in a murder, you have Elite: Short Stories to look forward to. No, it's not the highly anticipated fourth season, but a character-driven miniseries that will drop new episodes throughout the week. There's also Wish Dragon, an animated movie about a kid who befriends a wish-granting dragon, and Season 2 of the zombie drama Black Summer. It's a mixed bag. Below are all the new releases on Netflix for the week of June 11-17, 2021.

All titles debut on Friday, June 11 unless otherwise noted. Here's what came out on Netflix last week.

The Biggest Releases

Lupin, Part 2

Part 1 of Lupin left off on a huge cliffhanger when Assane Diop's (Omar Sy) son was kidnapped during a family trip. The remaining five episodes are all about Diop's search for Raoul (Etan Simon), all while evading the cops who are determined to catch France's greatest thief.



Elite: Short Stories

Fans of Elite didn't necessarily need another reason to get hyped for the upcoming fourth season, but this miniseries -- of which there will be four parts, consisting of three episodes each -- is giving you just that. Each installment centers around different characters, checking in with where each of them are at after Season 3, from how Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) are dealing with long-distance to how Ander's (Arón Piper) cancer diagnosis has changed his relationship with Omar (Omar Ayuso). [Trailer / Monday, June 14, Tuesday, June 15, Wednesday, June 16, and Thursday, June 17]



Everything Else

Wish Dragon

A college student (voiced by Jimmy Wong) traverses Shanghai in search of his childhood best friend, which sounds pretty normal until you find out that he's accompanied by his wish-granting dragon pal (voiced by John Cho).

Black Summer, Season 2

The first season of Netflix's zombie drama centered around a group of strangers banding together in order to survive, and the second season will show them being hit with all new, very undead challenges. [Trailer / Thursday, June 17]

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Do you love apps and also relaxing? If so, great news, because Headspace -- an app -- is releasing more content on Netflix that's designed to calm you down. This one's an interactive special. A choose your own chill adventure, if you will. [Trailer / Tuesday, June 15]

Workin' Moms, Season 5

The Canadian sitcom about moms who go to work is back for its fifth season. The moms will continue working, but this time around will include a lot more personal drama. [Tuesday, June 15 / Trailer]

Skater Girl

I wish I could say this was a sequel to Avril Lavigne's 2002 hit "Sk8r Boi," but alas, it's a coming of age movie about a girl in rural India who discovers her passion for skateboarding. [Trailer]

Rhyme Time Town, Season 2

Nursery rhyme characters come to animated life in the second season of this adorable series. It's intended for preschoolers but if you're an adult who just needs a break, no one will judge you. [Trailer / Tuesday, June 15]

Penguin Town

Do you love penguins? I love penguins. I would happily watch a show that only consisted of footage of them waddling around, and that's basically what this docuseries is, so clearly someone at Netflix has been reading my dream journal. Patton Oswalt narrates. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 16]



Record of Ragnarok, Season 1

Netflix's latest anime is about a group of vengeful but benevolent gods who give humanity one last chance to redeem themselves before wiping humankind out entirely. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 16]



Silver Skates

This Russian period piece is based on Romeo and Juliet, which means you already know the basic story, except this time it's set in 19th century Russia. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 16]



Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

After his father dies, a teenage boy sets out on his own coming-of-age story by moving to New York, searching for his estranged mother, and finding love. Classic. [Trailer / Wednesday, June 9]



Katla, Season 1

Set in a small Icelandic community in the aftermath of a volcano eruption, things start to get suuuuper creepy when missing people begin to return to town with no memory of where they've been or how they got there. [Trailer / Thursday, June 17]



