The coronavirus pandemic might be taking a possibly irreversible toll on Hollywood as a lot of your favorite shows to halt production or even end their seasons earlier than expected, but the streaming scene is just as busy as ever right about now. With all of the new shows and movies which will become available to stream in May, TV Guide has compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and ESPN+ in May 2020 below.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance about what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list we've put together as well.

Hollywood Photo: Netflix

TBA

Blood & Water (Netflix Original)

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)

Supergirl Season 5

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film) [trailer]

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original) [trailer]

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 6

Becoming (Netflix Documentary)

Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original) [teaser]

The Eddy (Netflix Original) [trailer]

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

House at the End of the Street Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria: Season 1 (Netflix Original) [trailer]

May 9

Charmed Season 2

Grey's Anatomy Season 16

May 11

Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special) [teaser]

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film) [trailer]

May 14

Riverdale Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 27

I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

May 29

Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Space Force (Netflix Original) [teaser]

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (History)

May 8

Solar Opposites Season 1

Into the Dark: Delivered

Spaceship Earth (2020)

May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

May 15

The Great Season 1

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 - 39 (Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)

May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

May 29

Ramy Season 2

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

New in May - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

May TBD

Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A - Amazon Original series

May 1

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Upload Season 1 - Amazon Original series

A House Divided Season 1

African Hunters Season 1

Bonanza Season 1

Born to Explore Season 1

Boss Season 1

Engine Masters Season 1

Good Karma Hospital Season 1

In the Cut Season 1

Inspector Lewis Season 1

Pinkalicious Season 1

Rosehaven Season 1

Seaside Hotel Season 1

The Lucy Show Season 1

May 3

The Durrells Season 4

May 7

The Hustle (2019)

May 8

The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special

May 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

May 11

Alias Seasons 1-5

May 15

Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)

The Last Narc Season 1 - Amazon Original series

May 17

Poldark Season 5

May 19

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

May 22

Rocketman (2019)

Homecoming Season 2 - Amazon Original series

May 23

Come To Daddy (2020)



May 25

The Tracker (2019)

May 29

The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)

New in May - Available for Purchase on Prime Video

May 5

Arkansas (2020)

May 8

Valley Girl (2020)

May 1

New Library Titles

Awesome Animals Season 1

Birth of Europe Season 1

Bride of Boogedy

Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1

CAR SOS Seasons 1-7

Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3

George of the Jungle

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco

How to Play Baseball

In Beaver Valley

Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1

Love & Vets Season 1

Nature's Half Acre

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Prairie Dog Manor Season 1

Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4

Princess Bride

Prowlers of the Everglades

Secrets of the Zoo

Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa

Survive the Tribe Season 1

United States of Animals Season 1

Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3

Water Birds

Disney+ Originals

Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"

One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"

Prop Culture (S1)

May 2

New Library Titles

John Carter

May 4

New Library Titles

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker



Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"

Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"

May 8

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102: "Legacy"

Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"

One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"

Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"

May 15

New Library Titles

Furry Files

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103: "Cast"

Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"

One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"

It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"

May 22

New Library Titles

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story

Disney Just Roll with It Season 1

Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2

Disney Vampirina Season 3

Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1

Hello, Dolly!

Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2

Disney+ Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104: "Technology"

The Big Fib Season 1

Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"

Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"

One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"

May 29

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105: "Practical"

HBO Max will launch on Wednsday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream. The service will also boast several new originals, many library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to.

May 27

HBO Max Originals

Craftopia

Legendary

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Love Life

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

On the Record

Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Batwoman

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

Doctor Who

DC's Doom Patrol Season 1

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Friends

Katy Keene

Nancy Drew

The O.C.

Pretty Little Liars

Rick and Morty

Sesame Street

Movies

Batman movie collection

Casablanca

Citizen Kane

The Goonies

Gremlins

Howl's Moving Castle

Justice League

Kiki's Delivery Service

Lego movies

The Lord of the Rings

The Matrix

My Neighbor Totoro

Ponyo

Princess Mononoke

Spirited Away

Superman movie collection

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

When Harry Met Sally

Wonder Woman

The Wizard of Oz

30 for 30 films

Basketball: A Love Story

Brave in the Attempt

Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls

Detail: Geno Auriemma

Detail: Nick Saban

E:60: Barnyard Buddies

E:60: Cage Mom

ESPN FC

Hawaiian

Indy 500 On Demand

More Than an Athlete

NBA Rooks

Nine for IX: Pat XO

Quest For The Stanley Cup

Seau

Why We Fight