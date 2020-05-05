The coronavirus pandemic might be taking a possibly irreversible toll on Hollywood as a lot of your favorite shows to halt production or even end their seasons earlier than expected, but the streaming scene is just as busy as ever right about now. With all of the new shows and movies which will become available to stream in May, TV Guide has compiled a list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and ESPN+ in May 2020 below.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for some guidance about what to choose from this sprawling list of options, check out our comprehensive streaming recommendations list we've put together as well.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
Netflix
RELATED: What's New on Netflix in May - What's Leaving Netflix in May - Netflix's Most Popular Original TV Shows and Movies, By the Numbers
TBA
Blood & Water (Netflix Original)
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)
Supergirl Season 5
May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Film) [trailer]
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Film)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)
The Half of It (Netflix Film)
Hollywood (Netflix Original) [trailer]
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)
Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 6
Becoming (Netflix Documentary)
Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 7
Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
May 8
18 regali (Netflix Film)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)
Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original) [teaser]
The Eddy (Netflix Original) [trailer]
The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
House at the End of the Street Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Valeria: Season 1 (Netflix Original) [trailer]
May 9
Charmed Season 2
Grey's Anatomy Season 16
May 11
Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)
Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)
May 12
True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special) [teaser]
May 13
The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film) [trailer]
May 14
Riverdale Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
District 9
I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)
Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
White Lines (Netflix Original)
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)
The Flash Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)
May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS (Netflix Film)
Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 23
Dynasty Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 27
I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film)
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)
La corazonada (Netflix Film)
May 29
Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
Space Force (Netflix Original) [teaser]
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Find out what's leaving Netflix in May here.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
Hulu
RELATED: What's Coming to and Leaving Hulu in May
May 1
Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Batman Begins (2005)
Billy the Kid (2013)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Demolition Man (1993)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Gloria (2014)
GoodFellas (1990)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
House of D (2005)
Megamind (2010)
Men With Brooms (2002)
Molly (1999)
Monster House (2006)
Mutant Species (1995)
Pathology (2008)
Planet 51 (2009)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Soul Food (1997)
Sprung (1997)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Tamara (2006)
Tank Girl (1995)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Graduate (1967)
The Green Mile (1999)
The Patriot (2000)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Treasure Hounds (2017)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Walking Tall (1973)
May 5
Vikings: Season 6A (History)
May 8
Solar Opposites Season 1
Into the Dark: Delivered
Spaceship Earth (2020)
May 12
The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)
May 15
The Great Season 1
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 - 39 (Food Network)
Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)
Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)
Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)
The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)
Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)
73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)
Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)
It's a Disaster (2012)
May 19
Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial by Fire (2019)
May 20
Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)
May 22
Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Rocketman (2019)
Premature (2020)
Top End Wedding (2019)
Painter and the Thief (2020)
May 25
The Tracker (2019)
May 26
I Still Believe (2020)
May 28
Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
May 29
Ramy Season 2
Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)
Find out what's leaving Hulu in May here.
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
Amazon
Related: What's New to Stream on Amazon Prime in May
New in May - Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership
May TBD
Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 2A - Amazon Original series
May 1
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The '70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat's Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Upload Season 1 - Amazon Original series
A House Divided Season 1
African Hunters Season 1
Bonanza Season 1
Born to Explore Season 1
Boss Season 1
Engine Masters Season 1
Good Karma Hospital Season 1
In the Cut Season 1
Inspector Lewis Season 1
Pinkalicious Season 1
Rosehaven Season 1
Seaside Hotel Season 1
The Lucy Show Season 1
May 3
The Durrells Season 4
May 7
The Hustle (2019)
May 8
The Goldfinch - Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal - Amazon Original special
May 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
May 11
Alias Seasons 1-5
May 15
Seberg - Amazon Original movie (2020)
The Last Narc Season 1 - Amazon Original series
May 17
Poldark Season 5
May 19
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
May 22
Rocketman (2019)
Homecoming Season 2 - Amazon Original series
May 23
Come To Daddy (2020)
May 25
The Tracker (2019)
May 29
The Vast Of Night - Amazon Original movie (2020)
New in May - Available for Purchase on Prime Video
May 5
Arkansas (2020)
May 8
Valley Girl (2020)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
Disney+
RELATED: What's New on Disney+ in May
May 1
New Library Titles
Awesome Animals Season 1
Birth of Europe Season 1
Bride of Boogedy
Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin Season 1
CAR SOS Seasons 1-7
Disney Kirby Buckets Seasons 1-3
George of the Jungle
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco
How to Play Baseball
In Beaver Valley
Lost Treasures of Egypt Season 1
Love & Vets Season 1
Nature's Half Acre
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Prairie Dog Manor Season 1
Primal Survivor Seasons 1-4
Princess Bride
Prowlers of the Everglades
Secrets of the Zoo
Secrets of the Zoe: Tampa
Survive the Tribe Season 1
United States of Animals Season 1
Unlikely Animal Friends Season 3
Water Birds
Disney+ Originals
Be Our Chef Episode 106 - "Slimy yet Satisfying"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 711 - "Shattered"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 126 - "Star Wars: Clock"
One Day at Disney Episode 122 - "Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor"
Prop Culture (S1)
May 2
New Library Titles
John Carter
May 4
New Library Titles
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Series Premiere - "Directing"
Star Wars: The Clone Wars S7 Finale- "Victory and Death"
May 8
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102: "Legacy"
Be Our Chef Episode 107 - "Anyone Can Cook"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 127 - "Star Wars: Hanging Art"
One Day at Disney Episode 123 - "Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host"
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 102 - "Legacy"
Disney Insider Episode 105 - "Running through Disney, Sorcerer's Arena, Opening the Archives"
May 15
New Library Titles
Furry Files
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 103: "Cast"
Be Our Chef Episode 108 - "Worth Melting For"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 128 - "Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass"
One Day at Disney Episode 124 - "Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand"
It's a Dog's Life Series Premiere - "Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs"
May 22
New Library Titles
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
Disney Just Roll with It Season 1
Disney Mech-X4 Seasons 1-2
Disney Vampirina Season 3
Disneyland Goes to the World's Fair
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Heartland Docs, DVM Season 1
Hello, Dolly!
Marvel's Future Adventures Season 2
Disney+ Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 104: "Technology"
The Big Fib Season 1
Be Our Chef Episode 109 - "Tiana's Place"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 129 - "Bambi: Lanterns"
One Day at Disney Episode 125 - "Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer"
May 29
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Episode 105: "Practical"
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
HBO Max
Related: HBO Max: Here Are All the Shows and Movies Available on Launch Day - HBO Max: Everything to Know About WarnerMedia's Streaming Service
HBO Max will launch on Wednsday, May 27 with the entire HBO original content slate available to stream. The service will also boast several new originals, many library titles from the Warner Bros. collection, 20 films from Japan's Studio Ghibli animation house, and other titles it has acquired the streaming rights to.
May 27
HBO Max Originals
Craftopia
Legendary
Looney Tunes Cartoons
Love Life
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo
On the Record
Series
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Batwoman
The Big Bang Theory
The Boondocks
Doctor Who
DC's Doom Patrol Season 1
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Friends
Katy Keene
Nancy Drew
The O.C.
Pretty Little Liars
Rick and Morty
Sesame Street
Movies
Batman movie collection
Casablanca
Citizen Kane
The Goonies
Gremlins
Howl's Moving Castle
Justice League
Kiki's Delivery Service
Lego movies
The Lord of the Rings
The Matrix
My Neighbor Totoro
Ponyo
Princess Mononoke
Spirited Away
Superman movie collection
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
When Harry Met Sally
Wonder Woman
The Wizard of Oz
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+
ESPN+
30 for 30 films
Basketball: A Love Story
Brave in the Attempt
Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls
Detail: Geno Auriemma
Detail: Nick Saban
E:60: Barnyard Buddies
E:60: Cage Mom
ESPN FC
Hawaiian
Indy 500 On Demand
More Than an Athlete
NBA Rooks
Nine for IX: Pat XO
Quest For The Stanley Cup
Seau
Why We Fight