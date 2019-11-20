December is going to be a great month for Netflix. There are some highly anticipated original shows and movies, some very promising comedy specials, some great licensed movies and shows, and about a million Christmas movies. Here's what's new on Netflix in December 2019.

On the TV side, the biggest release is the sure-to-be-huge fantasy series The Witcher, Netflix's attempt at a Game of Thrones-style show, which drops Dec. 20. There's also the Ian Somerhalder vampire series V Wars (Dec. 5), Season 2 of creepy thriller You (Dec. 26), and the cursed final season of Fuller House (Dec. 6). There are also some great shows that originated outside of Netflix, like Season 4 of The Magicians (Dec. 16) and all six seasons of Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice (Dec. 22).

On the movie side, Netflix originals include the Oscar contender Marriage Story (Dec. 6) and the Michael Bay-Ryan Reynolds joint 6 Underground (Dec. 13). There's also the excellent A24 horror film It Comes At Night (Dec. 9), Spike Lee's classic biopic Malcolm X (Dec. 1), and the Austin Powers trilogy (Dec. 1).

Henry Cavill, The Witcher Photo: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Dec. 1

Dead Kids (Netflix Film)

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance (Netflix Film)

Los Briceño (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)

V Wars (Netflix Original)

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Glow Up (Netflix Original)

Marriage Story (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Film)

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)

Triad Princess (Netflix Original)

Virgin River (Netflix Original)

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Film)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Netflix Original)

Dec. 13

6 Underground (Netflix Film)

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)

Dec. 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Soundtrack (Netflix Original)

Dec. 19

After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)

Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)

Dec. 20

The Two Popes (Netflix Film)

The Witcher (Netflix Original)

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)

Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App (Netflix Film)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)

You: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Dec. 27

The Gift (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor (Netflix Original)

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)