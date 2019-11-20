December is going to be a great month for Netflix. There are some highly anticipated original shows and movies, some very promising comedy specials, some great licensed movies and shows, and about a million Christmas movies. Here's what's new on Netflix in December 2019.
On the TV side, the biggest release is the sure-to-be-huge fantasy series The Witcher, Netflix's attempt at a Game of Thrones-style show, which drops Dec. 20. There's also the Ian Somerhalder vampire series V Wars (Dec. 5), Season 2 of creepy thriller You (Dec. 26), and the cursed final season of Fuller House (Dec. 6). There are also some great shows that originated outside of Netflix, like Season 4 of The Magicians (Dec. 16) and all six seasons of Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice (Dec. 22).
On the movie side, Netflix originals include the Oscar contender Marriage Story (Dec. 6) and the Michael Bay-Ryan Reynolds joint 6 Underground (Dec. 13). There's also the excellent A24 horror film It Comes At Night (Dec. 9), Spike Lee's classic biopic Malcolm X (Dec. 1), and the Austin Powers trilogy (Dec. 1).
Dec. 1
Dead Kids (Netflix Film)
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)
War on Everyone
Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance (Netflix Film)
Los Briceño (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)
V Wars (Netflix Original)
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Glow Up (Netflix Original)
Marriage Story (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Film)
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)
Triad Princess (Netflix Original)
Virgin River (Netflix Original)
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)
Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Film)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Netflix Original)
Dec. 13
6 Underground (Netflix Film)
Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)
Dec. 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Soundtrack (Netflix Original)
Dec. 19
After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)
Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)
Dec. 20
The Two Popes (Netflix Film)
The Witcher (Netflix Original)
Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)
Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Dec. 26
The App (Netflix Film)
Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)
You: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Dec. 27
The Gift (Netflix Original)
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)
Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor (Netflix Original)
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)