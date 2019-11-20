Your Netflix streaming queue might be filled with holiday movies at the moment, but if you're looking to catch Thor: Ragnarok before it moves to Disney+, now's the time. Netflix has revealed the list of films and series that will disappear from the streaming service's library in December, and it includes the Chris Hemsworth-starring Marvel epic, which leaves the platform early in the month.
Netflix will also be shedding the first five movies in the the Rocky film series; a lot of key nature docuseries, including Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, Nature's Greatest Events and the Planet Earth series; as well as some seasons of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. And there are some critically revered films on the way out as well, including Pulp Fiction, Schindler's List, and Winter's Bone.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix this December below.
Dec. 1
Yoga Hosers
Dec. 2
Africa Season 1
Blue Planet II Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events Series 1
Nature's Great Events: Diaries Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans Season 1
The Hunt Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet Series 1
Dec. 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Dec. 11
Get Santa
Dec. 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion Season 1
Merlin Seasons 1-5
Dec. 15
Helix Season 2
Dec. 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can't Fight Christmas
Dec. 19
George of the Jungle 2
Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Dec. 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier Seasons 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler's List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter's Bone
XXX: State of the Union