Your Netflix streaming queue might be filled with holiday movies at the moment, but if you're looking to catch Thor: Ragnarok before it moves to Disney+, now's the time. Netflix has revealed the list of films and series that will disappear from the streaming service's library in December, and it includes the Chris Hemsworth-starring Marvel epic, which leaves the platform early in the month.

Netflix will also be shedding the first five movies in the the Rocky film series; a lot of key nature docuseries, including Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, Nature's Greatest Events and the Planet Earth series; as well as some seasons of Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown. And there are some critically revered films on the way out as well, including Pulp Fiction, Schindler's List, and Winter's Bone.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix this December below.

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Dec. 2

Africa Season 1

Blue Planet II Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans Season 1

The Hunt Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet Series 1

Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 11

Get Santa

Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion Season 1

Merlin Seasons 1-5

Dec. 15

Helix Season 2

Dec. 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can't Fight Christmas

Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Dec. 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier Seasons 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers, Rocky Photo: United Artists/Getty Images



