The old maxim about Hollywood is "nobody knows anything." So maybe I'm totally off base when I say this, but I think based on this trailer, 6 Underground is going to be a hit.

Blockbuster director Michael Bay is in his car-chases-and-explosions element, and Ryan Reynolds is the perfect mouthpiece to deliver quips during action sequences. The trailer leans into the action-packed fun of it, following a neon-green sports car driven by Dave Franco as it winds through the streets of Rome, narrowly avoiding French Bulldogs and nuns and Michaelangelo's David. It's the perfect Netflix movie in that it's the kind of movie people like — fun, non-IP action movies — but don't go see in theaters anymore.

6 Underground stars Reynolds as the shadowy leader of a team of six operatives whose identities have been erased, allowing them to carry out missions that will change the world. In addition to Reynolds and Franco, the cast includes Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy, Lior Raz, and Payman Maadi.

6 Underground arrives on Netflix Friday, Dec. 13.