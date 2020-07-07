Get ready for August to be a hot one as Lucifer makes its fiery return to Netflix for the first part of Season 5 on Friday, Aug. 21. Fans can expect plenty of fun, including a 1940s noir episode and some musical numbers, when this devilishly good show comes back.

Lucifer isn't the only fan favorite that will premiere a new season next month. The Rain will also return for its third and final season on Thursday, Aug. 6, and we're really hoping to see the series return to its former glory in its last outing. Plus, Selling Sunset comes back for Season 3 on Friday, Aug. 7, and Netflix will debut an all-new series, The Great Heist, on Friday, Aug. 14. On the film side, fans can expect the arrival of Project Power, a sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Foxx, on Friday, Aug. 14 as well.

Find out what else is heading to Netflix below, and be sure to bookmark this page, as Netflix is expected to announce even more originals TV shows and movies, along with licensed library additions, for August 2020 in the coming weeks.

Aug. 6

The Rain Season 3 (Netfix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 7

Selling Sunset Season 3 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 14

The Great Heist Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Project Power (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 (Netflix Original) [Teaser]

Aug. 28

Unknown Origins (Netflix Film)

