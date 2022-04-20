What's Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in May 2022

Join or Sign In
Stranger Things finally returns, while Downton Abbey says goodbye
April has been a terrible month for Netflix — the company is now valued at $54 billion less than it was worth yesterday, after a disastrous Q1 earnings report — and the streaming service would like to fast forward to the end of May, when its biggest show, Stranger Things, returns for its long-awaited Season 4.
ST4 is far and away Netflix's biggest release of the month, but there are plenty of other shows and movies worth watching coming to Netflix in May 2022. All of the Jackass movies are crash-landing on the service throughout the month, while The Lincoln Lawyer tries to become a non-prestige but still high-quality drama hit.
There's also the comedy movie Senior Year, in which Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who comes out of a coma after 20 years and wants to pick up her life right where she left off, which means going back to high school. It's heavily nostalgic for the early '00s. We're not recommending it (because it looks bad), but the trailer has 8 million views on YouTube, which indicates that the movie is going to be a hit. So we're just putting it on your radar as something to be aware of. It comes out May 13.
On the leaving front, some good stuff is expiring from Netflix on May 31, like the complete runs of Downton Abbey and Happy Endings, two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, and sports drama The Blind Side, which has been holding down a spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for a few weeks. So catch all those before they're gone.
Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in May, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May.
The Jackass franchise is one of the most important, transcendent, and shockingly durable comedies of the century so far, and that's not a joke. These guys are artists. As if the first three Jackass movies getting added to Netflix at the beginning of the month wasn't enough of a gift, Jackass 4.5 — a deleted-scenes-added version of Jackass Forever, which hit theaters in February — is coming on May 20. You'll laugh so hard you'll cry and cringe so hard you'll barf at some of these stunts. [Trailer]
This is an old-fashioned based-on-a-true-story studio movie that's not too good but not too bad. It's right down the middle(brow). It tells the story of British intelligence agents in World War II who came up with an ambitious, borderline insane plan to conceal the Allied invasion of Sicily from the Nazis. It's a historical drama with some comedic elements and a strong cast led by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession's Tom Wambsgans) in big glasses and an even bigger mustache. [Trailer]
Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. [Trailer]
An American edition of the Australian reality documentary series following the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. If it's anything like the original, the U.S. version will be empathetic and deeply moving.
The beloved sci-fi adventure series is finally back for its fourth season, after an interminable three-year break. It's the TV event of the year. It might single-handedly revive Netflix's collapsing stock price. There's a lot riding on this season, and if the trailer is to be believed, the Duffer Brothers & co. are going to deliver. The kids face a new threat from the Upside Down, while Hopper (David Harbour) fights to survive in a Soviet prison camp. The first part of Season 4 drops May 27, with the second half coming in July. [Trailer]
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Series)
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)
May 4
40 Years Young (Netflix Film)
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)
Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 5
Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)
Clark (Netflix Series)
The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)
May 6
Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)
Marmaduke (Netflix Film)
The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)
Thar (Netflix Film)
The Takedown (Netflix Film)
Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)
Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)
Our Father (Netflix Documentary)
The Getaway King (Netflix Film)
May 12
Maverix (Netflix Comedy)
Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)
New Heights (Netflix Series)
Senior Year (Netflix Film)
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)
The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)
Toscana (Netflix Film)
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
May 19
A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Comedy)
May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Godspeed (Netflix Film)
Sea of Love (Netflix Family)
May 25
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
May 12
Eye in the Sky
May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
May 23
Shot Caller
May 31
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year's Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil's Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander