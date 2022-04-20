X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

What's Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in May 2022

Stranger Things finally returns, while Downton Abbey says goodbye

liam-mathews-headshot2.jpg
Liam Mathews
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

 Netflix

April has been a terrible month for Netflix — the company is now valued at $54 billion less than it was worth yesterday, after a disastrous Q1 earnings report — and the streaming service would like to fast forward to the end of May, when its biggest show, Stranger Things, returns for its long-awaited Season 4. 

ST4 is far and away Netflix's biggest release of the month, but there are plenty of other shows and movies worth watching coming to Netflix in May 2022. All of the Jackass movies are crash-landing on the service throughout the month, while The Lincoln Lawyer tries to become a non-prestige but still high-quality drama hit. 

There's also the comedy movie Senior Year, in which Rebel Wilson plays a 37-year-old woman who comes out of a coma after 20 years and wants to pick up her life right where she left off, which means going back to high school. It's heavily nostalgic for the early '00s. We're not recommending it (because it looks bad), but the trailer has 8 million views on YouTube, which indicates that the movie is going to be a hit. So we're just putting it on your radar as something to be aware of. It comes out May 13.

On the leaving front, some good stuff is expiring from Netflix on May 31, like the complete runs of Downton Abbey and Happy Endings, two I Know What You Did Last Summer movies, and sports drama The Blind Side, which has been holding down a spot on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for a few weeks. So catch all those before they're gone.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in May, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May. 

More on Netflix:


The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix in May

Johnny Knoxville and Danger Ehren, Jackass 3.5

Johnny Knoxville and Danger Ehren, Jackass 3.5

All four Jackass movies (First three May 1, Jackass 4.5 May 20)

The Jackass franchise is one of the most important, transcendent, and shockingly durable comedies of the century so far, and that's not a joke. These guys are artists. As if the first three Jackass movies getting added to Netflix at the beginning of the month wasn't enough of a gift, Jackass 4.5 — a deleted-scenes-added version of Jackass Forever, which hit theaters in February — is coming on May 20. You'll laugh so hard you'll cry and cringe so hard you'll barf at some of these stunts. [Trailer]

Operation Mincemeat (May 10) 

This is an old-fashioned based-on-a-true-story studio movie that's not too good but not too bad. It's right down the middle(brow). It tells the story of British intelligence agents in World War II who came up with an ambitious, borderline insane plan to conceal the Allied invasion of Sicily from the Nazis. It's a historical drama with some comedic elements and a strong cast led by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession's Tom Wambsgans) in big glasses and an even bigger mustache. [Trailer]

The Lincoln Lawyer (May 13)

Netflix doesn't do a lot of network-style dramas, so this legal drama from prolific writer-producer David E. Kelley stands out. Long before he became the Big Little Lies guy, Kelley dominated the lawyers-on-TV space with L.A. Law, The Practice, Ally McBeal, and Boston Legal, among others. This is his return to the genre. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on a bestselling novel series by Michael Connelly, who also created Det. Harry Bosch, and follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles defense attorney who doesn't like defending people who are guilty. He was previously played by Matthew McConaughey in the well-liked 2011 movie of the same name. If this show lives up to its potential, it will be a big hit. [Trailer]

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (May 18)

An American edition of the Australian reality documentary series following the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum. If it's anything like the original, the U.S. version will be empathetic and deeply moving. 

Stranger Things 4 (May 27) 

The beloved sci-fi adventure series is finally back for its fourth season, after an interminable three-year break. It's the TV event of the year. It might single-handedly revive Netflix's collapsing stock price. There's a lot riding on this season, and if the trailer is to be believed, the Duffer Brothers & co. are going to deliver. The kids face a new threat from the Upside Down, while Hopper (David Harbour) fights to survive in a Soviet prison camp. The first part of Season 4 drops May 27, with the second half coming in July.  [Trailer]


Everything Coming to Netflix in May

TBD
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell (Netflix Series)

May 1
42 
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love 
A River Runs Through It 
Are You the One?: Season 6 
Blippi Wonders: Season 1 
Corpse Bride 
Crazy, Stupid, Love. 
Den of Thieves
 Dirty Harry 
Empire State
 Forrest Gump
 Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle 
Hello, My Name Is Doris
 Jackass:  The Movie 
Jackass 2.5
 Jackass 3.5 
John Q 
Menace II Society 
Once Upon a Time in America 
Rambo 
Rambo: Last Blood
 Road to Perdition 
Seven Years in Tibet 
Soul Surfer
 Summerland
 The Gentlemen 
The Lake House 
U.S. Marshals
 War of the Worlds 
When Harry Met Sally 
You've Got Mail 

May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix Documentary)

May 4
40 Years Young (Netflix Film)
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix Documentary)
Summertime: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 5
Blood Sisters (Netflix Series)
Clark (Netflix Series)
The Pentaverate (Netflix Series)
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies (Netflix Documentary)

May 6
Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)
Marmaduke (Netflix Film)
The Sound of Magic (Netflix Series)
Thar (Netflix Film)
The Takedown (Netflix Film)
Welcome to Eden (Netflix Series)

May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes (Netflix Comedy)

May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (Netflix Anime)

May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin' Moms: Season 6 (Netflix Series)
42 Days of Darkness (Netflix Series)
Brotherhood: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat (Netflix Film)
Our Father (Netflix Documentary)
The Getaway King (Netflix Film)

May 12
Maverix (Netflix Comedy)
Savage Beauty (Netflix Series)

May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri (Netflix Series)
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix Series)
New Heights (Netflix Series)
Senior Year (Netflix Film)

May 14
Borrego

May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4

May 16
Blippi's Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden (Netflix Anime)

May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

May 18
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix Series)
The Perfect Family (Netflix Film)
Toscana (Netflix Film)
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

May 19
A Perfect Pairing (Netflix Film)
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Netflix Family)
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix Documentary)
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (Netflix Documentary)
Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived (Netflix Comedy)

May 20
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too (Netflix Film)
Jackass 4.5
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (Netflix Series)
Wrong Side of the Tracks (Netflix Series)

May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes

May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Godspeed (Netflix Film)
Sea of Love (Netflix Family)

May 25
The Circle: Season 4 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

May 26
Insiders: Season 2 (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Netflix Family)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal (Netflix Family)

May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1

Everything Leaving Netflix in May

May 1
Colony: Seasons 1-3 
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1

May 3
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer

May 12
Eye in the Sky

May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

May 23
Shot Caller

May 31
Battleship 
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same 
Chloe 
Closer 
Coach Carter 
Dennis the Menace 
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6  
Final Destination 3 
Final Destination 5 
Free Willy 
Hairspray 
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3  
Happy Feet 
I Know What You Did Last Summer 
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 
New Year's Eve 
Sniper: Legacy 
Stardust 
Sucker Punch 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 
The Blind Side 
The Devil's Advocate 
The Disaster Artist 
The Final Destination 
Top Gun 
Wild Things 
Zoolander 