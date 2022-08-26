What to Watch This Weekend: Sylvester Stallone Is a Superhero, but Don't Tell Anybody

I've only watched the trailer for Samaritan, but to me, it looks like Death Wish meets Hancock meets Gran Torino without all the racism, which I hope is accurate, because that's a very funny pitch. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero coming out of retirement to clean up his city one last time in our top pick for what to watch this weekend.

Our full list of editors' picks for the weekend of Aug. 26-28 is below

THE BEST MOVIE TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND



Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

Now on Amazon Prime Video

This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again. Reviews are... not that great, but it's Stallone, you know? -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]





What to watch Thursday, Aug. 25



MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV THIS WEEKEND

Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Arden Cho, Partner Track Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Partner Track Season 1 (Friday on Netflix): A New York City corporate lawyer tries to balance her demanding career and her messy love life in this frothy drama.

A New York City corporate lawyer tries to balance her demanding career and her messy love life in this frothy drama. Me Time (Friday on Netflix): Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star in this buddy comedy movie.

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star in this buddy comedy movie. See Season 3 premiere (Friday on Apple TV+): Jason Momoa's post-apocalyptic survival drama returns for its third and final season.

Jason Momoa's post-apocalyptic survival drama returns for its third and final season. Delhi Crime Season 2 (Friday on Netflix): The International Emmy-winning Indian true crime drama series is back after a three-year break.

The International Emmy-winning Indian true crime drama series is back after a three-year break. Watcher (Friday on Shudder/AMC+): It Follows' Maika Monroe stars in this Hitchcockian psychological thriller.

It Follows' Maika Monroe stars in this Hitchcockian psychological thriller. 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Sunday at 8/7c on MTV & the CW): This edition of the VMAs' stab at relevance is having Eminem and Snoop Dogg do a performance "inspired by the Otherside metaverse." Sounds bleak!

This edition of the VMAs' stab at relevance is having Eminem and Snoop Dogg do a performance "inspired by the Otherside metaverse." Sounds bleak! Animal Kingdom series finale (Sunday at 9/8c on TNT): The saga of SoCal's Cody crime family comes to a violent end.

WHAT ELSE TO WATCH



Mo Amer, Mo Netflix

Mo

Season 1 now on Netflix

Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney/FX

Season 1 premiere now on Hulu

If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both real-life Ted Lassos, but they were the owners instead of the coach — so they're both Rebecca Welton — the documentary about them would be Welcome to Wrexham. Basically. This FX docuseries follows Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of a struggling Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., in 2020, and their attempts to turn its fortunes around while learning the ropes. I hope they sing Frozen on team karaoke night. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

