X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

What to Watch This Weekend: Sylvester Stallone Is a Superhero, but Don't Tell Anybody

Plus, the VMAs, Animal Kingdom's series finale, and a Mark Wahlberg-Kevin Hart buddy comedy

I've only watched the trailer for Samaritan, but to me, it looks like Death Wish meets Hancock meets Gran Torino without all the racism, which I hope is accurate, because that's a very funny pitch. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero coming out of retirement to clean up his city one last time in our top pick for what to watch this weekend.

Our full list of editors' picks for the weekend of Aug. 26-28 is below, but if that's not enough and you're looking for even more hand-picked recommendations, sign up for our free, spam-free Watch This Now newsletter that delivers the best TV show picks straight to your inbox. You can also look at our guide to everything to watch in August, as well as our list of suggestions for what to watch next based on shows you already like.

Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, Kindle, & More


THE BEST MOVIE TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

 Amazon Studios

Samaritan 

Now on Amazon Prime Video
This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again. Reviews are... not that great, but it's Stallone, you know? -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]

Watch on Amazon Prime Video


What to watch Thursday, Aug. 25

MORE NEW SHOWS AND MOVIES ON TV THIS WEEKEND

Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Arden Cho, Partner Track

Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Arden Cho, Partner Track

 Vanessa Clifton/Netflix
  • Partner Track Season 1 (Friday on Netflix): A New York City corporate lawyer tries to balance her demanding career and her messy love life in this frothy drama.
  • Me Time (Friday on Netflix): Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart star in this buddy comedy movie.
  • See Season 3 premiere (Friday on Apple TV+): Jason Momoa's post-apocalyptic survival drama returns for its third and final season.
  • Delhi Crime Season 2 (Friday on Netflix): The International Emmy-winning Indian true crime drama series is back after a three-year break.
  • Watcher (Friday on Shudder/AMC+): It Follows' Maika Monroe stars in this Hitchcockian psychological thriller.
  • 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Sunday at 8/7c on MTV & the CW): This edition of the VMAs' stab at relevance is having Eminem and Snoop Dogg do a performance "inspired by the Otherside metaverse." Sounds bleak! 
  • Animal Kingdom series finale (Sunday at 9/8c on TNT): The saga of SoCal's Cody crime family comes to a violent end.

For everything new to watch this weekend, head to our listings page and our live sports page. For more recommendations, check out our Ultimate Guide for What to Watch in August.


WHAT ELSE TO WATCH

Mo Amer, Mo

Mo Amer, Mo

 Netflix

Mo

Season 1 now on Netflix
Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Watch on Netflix
Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham

 Patrick McElhenney/FX

Welcome to Wrexham

Season 1 premiere now on Hulu
If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both real-life Ted Lassos, but they were the owners instead of the coach — so they're both Rebecca Welton — the documentary about them would be Welcome to Wrexham. Basically. This FX docuseries follows Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of a struggling Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., in 2020, and their attempts to turn its fortunes around while learning the ropes. I hope they sing Frozen on team karaoke night. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer] 

Watch on Hulu