What to Watch on TV Tonight: Aubrey Plaza Raises the Devil's Spawn in Little Demon

Demonic kids are really having a moment. Hot off Evil's season finale spin on Rosemary's Baby, FXX is giving us Rosemary's Baby meets Big Mouth (sure!) in Little Demon, a new animated series starring Aubrey Plaza as the mother of the Antichrist and Danny DeVito as the devil. Throw in HBO's killer baby series The Baby, which aired earlier this summer, and that's what we in the journalism biz call a trend. Meanwhile, Hulu gets into the ring with Mike, a dramatization of the life of Mike Tyson.

Our list of editors' picks for the week of Aug. 25–31 is below

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT



Little Demon FXX

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c on FXX

It was only a matter of time before Twitter user @evilhag (Aubrey Plaza) played the mother of the Antichrist. This animated series finally gives her the chance, as she voices Laura, a woman trying to give her 13-year-old daughter, Chrissy (Lucy DeVito), an ordinary life in Delaware, were it not for Chrissy's absentee father continually reemerging. Her father also happens to be Satan, voiced by Danny DeVito. It's a whole thing! This show can best be described as Big Mouth meets Rosemary's Baby. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Trevante Rhodes, Mike Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Series premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 on Hulu

Did you know Mike Tyson loves pigeons? You will after watching this eight-episode miniseries dramatization of his life, from wild child on the street to the most feared man in boxing to a guy who bit off someone's ear to his eventual redemption. Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes plays Iron Mike. Tyson himself is pissed about it, because he is not being compensated for his life story. -Tim Surette [Trailer]





More new shows on TV tonight:



Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3 (Netflix) - The Angry Birds continue to have impressive staying power. In this animated series, they go to summer camp.

The End Is Nye (Peacock) - You can keep Don't Look Up — kids of the '90s will get their climate doom (and potential solutions) from Bill Nye.

- You can keep Don't Look Up — kids of the '90s will get their climate doom (and potential solutions) from Bill Nye. Everything I Know About Love (Peacock) - Lifelong best friends navigate their early 20s in London in this dramedy.

- Lifelong best friends navigate their early 20s in London in this dramedy. House of Ho Season 2 (HBO Max) - The reality series about a wealthy Vietnamese American family in Houston returns.

- The reality series about a wealthy Vietnamese American family in Houston returns. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 (Paramount+) - The animated Star Trek series boldly goes on new adventures.

THE BEST SHOWS AND MOVIES TO WATCH THIS WEEK



Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

Friday, August 26 on Amazon Prime Video



This dark superhero movie was supposed to save the day in 2020, but a series of delays pushed it back to 2022 and onto Amazon Prime Video instead of theaters. Sylvester Stallone stars as a superhero named Samaritan who goes into hiding for 20 years until a young boy figures out who he is and encourages him to clean up the streets once again. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Nolan Gerard Funk, Dominic Sherwood, and Arden Cho, Partner Track Vanessa Clifton/Netflix

Series premieres Friday, Aug. 26 on Netflix

This light drama follows a well-dressed Korean American New York City lawyer named Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho), who's so focused on advancing her career at the prestigious law firm where she works that she completely neglects her romantic life — until her ex Nick Laren (Dominic Sherwood) comes back into her life when he gets a job at the firm. Given this is a TV show, she also finds herself drawn to another co-worker, Jeff Murphy (Nolan Gerard Funk). It's not a Shondaland show, but it has that vibe; if it weren't for all the F-words, you'd think you were watching an ABC legal drama, right down to the ridiculousness and inaccuracies. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Nicki Minaj Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8/7c on MTV, The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1

The VMAs soldier on. There will be three hosts this year — LL Cool J, who is 54 years old; Nicki Minaj, who is also this year's recipient of the Video Vanguard Award; and Jack Harlow, a rapper whose appeal is inexplicable to anyone over the age of 25 and is tied with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar for most nominations this year. Performers include Minaj, Harlow, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Måneskin, J Balvin, Marshmellow x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, and Kane Brown. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will receive a career achievement award. You know the drill. As far as we can tell, the show isn't streaming live on Paramount+, which is odd. We'll update if that changes. -Liam Mathews



Keep This Between Us Freeform

Series premieres Monday, Aug. 29 at 9/8c on Freeform

Freeform is trying its hand at the true crime-adjacent docuseries with this four-part story of a woman's journey to reexamine the relationship she had with her teacher when she was a teenager. As she seeks out answers about her own past from classmates, teachers, and family, the series gradually becomes about shedding light on the issue of grooming in high schools. Freeform is premiering this series over two nights, with the first two episodes airing back to back on Monday and the final two airing on Tuesday. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell, The Patient Suzanne Tenner/FX

Series premieres Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Hulu

The genius team behind The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joe Fields, is now the genius team behind The Patient, an FX-produced psychological thriller miniseries starring Steve Carrell as a therapist who is taken hostage by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy. The first step toward not murdering people is admitting you have a problem. Merely lukewarm reviews have tempered our expectations, but with all that talent behind it, we're still in. [Trailer | Review]



Hugh Bonneville, I Came By Nick Wall/Netflix

I Came By

Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Netflix

Paddington and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville gets sinister in the new thriller I Came By (maybe the title is scarier in British English). Bonneville plays an upper-crust judge with something to hide, and 1917's George MacKay is the graffiti tagger who stumbles upon the judge's most horrifying secret when he breaks into his house. Reviews out of the U.K. are middling, but sometimes a middling thriller is just what the judge in the silly powdered wig ordered. The cast also features Kelly Macdonald, who's great in everything. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





RECENTLY RELEASED



Mo Amer, Mo Netflix

Mo

Season 1 now on Netflix

Ramy fans don't need an introduction to comedian Mo Amer, and they probably won't need any introduction to Mo, either. But for everyone else (is there anyone else?), here's the scoop: The new Netflix comedy, created by Amer and Ramy Youssef and produced by A24, stars Amer as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee living in Houston with his family and hustling to support them. If you like Ramy, you'll like this, and if you don't like Ramy, you haven't watched it. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Welcome to Wrexham Patrick McElhenney/FX

Season 1 premiere now on Hulu

If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were both real-life Ted Lassos, but they were the owners instead of the coach — so they're both Rebecca Welton — the documentary about them would be Welcome to Wrexham. Basically. This FX docuseries follows Reynolds and McElhenney's purchase of a struggling Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., in 2020, and their attempts to turn its fortunes around while learning the ropes. I hope they sing Frozen on team karaoke night. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

