Jorge Lengeborg Jr. and Deborah Ryan, Night Teeth Kat Marcinowski

The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Friday, Oct. 22 changes very little from yesterday, with only a few moves. Still at No. 1 is the new film Night Teeth, about a chauffeur who drives around two female vampires as they make moves against the bloodsucking hierarchy. Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney are in it! Bruce Willis' atrocious Reprisal moves up to No. 7, which shows just how desperate we are for action movies. My favorite Netflix original of the bunch is The Trip, a Norwegian dark comedy splattered with unnecessary violence and starring Noomi Rapace as one half of a couple who go to a cabin in the woods to murder each other. Things don't go as planned.

But which of the films in Netflix's Top 10 list of the most popular movies are actually good? We break down the entire Netflix Top 10 Movies list and guide you through what to binge and what to skip. We do the same for Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, as well as Netflix's overall Top 10 list. We also have a list of the 50 best shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now, as well as the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Friday, October 22

For fans of: Partying vampires, Alfie Allen | Is it good?: Not particularly

You'll see lots of lazy headlines about this movie "needing more bite" because vampires, yuk yuk, but they're spot on. A regular dude poses as a chauffeur, and his two clients for the night are a pair of sexy vampires who need to go to a ton of parties in one night (for reasons that will be explained). The whole thing feels like it was half-written and compensated for with some colorful visuals and a look at the elite L.A. party scene, and underneath it's a blah story about vampires at war with each other and some humans (yes, there are some fight scenes). Megan Fox makes an appearance as a vampire, at least. (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Dunkirk, WWII from non-American perspectives | Is it good?: It's a solid war flick

This big-budget World War II film centers on 1944's Battle of the Scheldt, which took place on the Scheldt River just north of Belgium that allowed passage into the recently Allied-controlled port of Antwerp. The lives of three youths -- a British pilot, a Dutch volunteer for the Germans, and a female Zeeland resistance fighter -- intertwine as the battle rages on. (Yesterday's rank: 2)





Find Out Where to Stream Anything with TV Guide's Search Engine for Streaming Shows

For fans of: Old dudes, bank heists, sticking it to the man | Is it good?: Not really!

Morgan Freeman! Michael Caine! Alan Arkin! Watch these screen legends grab a paycheck for this mediocre 2017 comedy about three older gentlemen who decide to rob a bank after their pensions are canceled. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Scary Movie 1, Scary Movie 2, Scary Movie 3 | Is it good?: It's so dumb (but also stupidly funny)

Test your knowledge of mid-aughts horror and sci-fi films with Scary Movie 4's parodies of outdated movies like The Village, The Grudge, and War of the Worlds. Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry for this. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







5. My Little Pony: A New Generation

For fans of: Ponies, reboots of beloved childhood properties | Is it good?: The kid in your life will probably love it

Do you remember My Little Pony? This is that, but now all the ponies look like modern-day big-eyed Disney characters and Vanessa Hudgens voices one of them. Specifically, she plays the new pony in town, who wants to help restore magic to Equestria. I hope the bronies are really enjoying this one. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Breakup movies, dark humor | Is it good?: It's entertaining

Swedish superstar Noomi Rapace stars in this dark comedy as one half of a couple on the fritz who head to a remote cabin for some alone time... and to kill each other. But their plans to become violently single get waylaid when they have to face an even bigger threat. (Yesterday's rank: 5)

What to Watch from Netflix's Overall Top 10

For fans of: Action stars cashing checks | Is it good?: Nope!

A bank manager (Frank Grillo) teams up with his ex-cop neighbor (Bruce Willis) to hunt down a criminal who robbed his bank years ago, hitting tons of clichés along the way. This action movie was panned to oblivion when it came out in 2018. (Yesterday's rank: 9)







8. Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween

For fans of: Sharks, dogs, Halloween | Is it good?: It's for the kids

The new Netflix kids sensation Sharkdog already has a Halloween special? You know it. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: Long movies but even longer, war movies with a lil' psychedelic horror | Is it good?: It's one of the best ever

Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War masterpiece stars Martin Sheen as a man on a mission to take out an officer who has lost his damn mind deep in the jungle. The 2001 Redux adds almost 50 minutes of footage. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

What to Watch from Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows

For fans of: Epic romance, sitting in one place for more than three freakin' hours | Is it good?: Depends who you ask

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have a really great time until they stop having a great time on a big boat that turns into several smaller, sinking boats in James Cameron's commercial success. (Yesterday's rank: 10)





