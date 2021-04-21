If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, April 21 is barely changed from yesterday, with the mind-bending flick Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, sitting atop the list. Melissa McCarthy's superhero comedy Thunder Force moves back into second, and the true crime documentary Why Did You Kill Me? slips to No. 3. New on the list is Edward James Olmos' gangster movie American Me, which debuts in the ninth spot.

For fans of: Asking "What is reality, man?" | Is it good?: It's psychedelic

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in this trippy indie sci-fi movie as paramedics investigating a series of nightmarish deaths linked to a powerful designer drug. It's a weird one! (Yesterday's rank: 1)







For fans of: Melissa McCarthy, missing the point of The Boys | Is it good?: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer deserve better

Someone pitched "Melissa McCarthy is a superhero," and Netflix bought it, naturally. The film features the Mike & Molly star and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of cape-wearing super-powered crime stoppers who get up to some predictable antics. This is exactly the movie that you think it is. (Yesterday's rank: 3)







For fans of: Amateurs solving crime using the power of the internet | Is it good?: True crime heads will love it

This true-crime documentary film is part Don't F*** with Cats and part don't f*** with a vigilante mom as a mother uses MySpace to track down the gang members who she believes accidentally killed her daughter. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Fast cars, fast action, fast women | Is it good?: It's a good sports drama

Who wants to see Chris Hemsworth with his shirt off getting hot and heavy with Olivia Wilde and Natalie Dormer? Thor stars as Formula One driver James Hunt, a hard-partying stud who's pushed to his limit when his Australian rival Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) enters the circuit in the 1970s. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Mischief, children, remakes no one asked for | Is it good?: It stinks

This 1994 theatrical remake of the classic early 1900s Our Gang comedy shorts featuring a bunch of kids getting up to no good -- some might call them "little rascals" -- follows what happens when Darla shows up to threaten the very existence of the He-Man Woman Haters Club. (Yesterday's rank: 6)





For fans of: Jessica Chastain petting bunnies, Holocaust movies | Is it good?: It's moving, but not as good as it could be

Jessica Chastain stars in this historical drama based on the true story of a man and woman who hid Jewish people in their zoo during Nazi occupation in the late 1930s. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







7. Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday

For fans of: International date line confusion, dancing animals, the color pink | Is it good?: It's exactly what you'd expect

Barbie's little sister Chelsea misses her birthday when her family goes on an cruise and they cross the international date line (can relate, I hate it when that happens!), so Chelsea does what any kid would do in that situation: She disembarks and goes to a magical island where she meets talking animals. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Guillermo del Toro, sexy horror | Is it good?: It's not bad, and it's certainly good to look at

Guillermo del Toro brings his unique vision to Victorian horror with this haunted house story that doesn't skimp on the ghosts. Thomas Hiddleston plays a man who brings his new wife to his English mansion, which just so happens to be overrun with spooks. Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam also star. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Los Angeles gang life, HBO's Oz | Is it good?: It's a classic of the genre

Edward James Olmos produced, directed, and starred in this 1992 drama that looks at Latino gang life in Los Angeles. Olmos plays a gangster over 30 years, from upstart teen hooligan to leader of one of the most powerful gangs in Los Angeles. It's feels dated nowadays, but O.G.s love it. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)







For fans of: Secret Life of Pets 1, canceling Louis C.K. | Is it good?: Yeah, it's family fun

Max the dog (voiced by Patton Oswalt in this film after Louis C.K. was booted from the franchise) gets a case of the jellies when his owner has a kid who takes up all her attention. But don't worry, they work it out in the end. (Yesterday's rank: 9)





