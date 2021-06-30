What to Stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and More in July 2021

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
What are you watching?
It is way too hot outside, which is why you should pull out your streaming calendar and get ready for July's new offerings. Luckily, there are a lot of great shows and movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, and more this summer.
HBO Max continues its blockbuster year with the arrival of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16. In the spirit of reboots, Gossip Girl will also launch on HBO Max on July 9, so prepare to head back to the Upper East Side for Drama. And if that isn't enough dysfunctional teen angst for you, don't worry because the Pogues return for Outer Banks Season 2 on Netflix at the end of July.
If you are in the mood for a heist, look no further than the return of Leverage with Leverage: Redemption on IMDb TV, also on July 9. Documentary and music fans should put a big exclamation point on July 2 when Questlove's highly-anticipated Summer of Soul, about the Harlem Music Festival in 1969, premieres on Hulu on July 2.
Check out what's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, and Tubi in May below.
Netflix 2020 Original Movies and TV Shows: A Complete Guide
July 1
Audible (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Dynasty Warriors (NETFLIX FILM)
Generation 56k (NETFLIX SERIES)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (NETFLIX ANIME FILM)
Young Royals (NETFLIX SERIES)
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel
: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 5
You Are My Spring (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 6
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 7
Brick Mansions
Cat People
(NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Dogs: Season2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
The Mire: '97 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The War Next-door (NETFLIX SERIES)
Major Grom: Plague Doctor (NETFLIX FILM)
This Little Love of Mine
July 8
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
(NETFLIX ANIME)
July 9
Atypical: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Biohackers: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Cook of Castamar (NETFLIX SERIES)
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (NETFLIX FILM)
How I Became a Superhero (NETFLIX FILM)
Last Summer (NETFLIX FILM)
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)
Virgin River: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 10
American Ultra
July 13
Ridley Jones (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 14
A Classic Horror Story (NETFLIX FILM)
The Guide to the Perfect Family (NETFLIX FILM)
Gunpowder Milkshake (NETFLIX FILM)
Heist (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
My Unorthodox Life (NETFLIX SERIES)
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
July 15
A Perfect Fit (NETFLIX FILM)
BEASTARS: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME)
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
My Amanda (NETFLIX FILM)
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 16
The Beguiled
Deep
(NETFLIX FILM)
Explained: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1966 (NETFLIX FILM)
Johnny Test (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17
Cosmic Sin
July 20
Milkwater
July 21
Chernobyl 1986 (NETFLIX FILM)
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts (NETFLIX SERIES)
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES)
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (NETFLIX FAMILY)
July 22
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
(NETFLIX ANIME)
July 23
A Second Chance: Rivals! (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Bankrolled (NETFLIX FILM)
Blood Red Sky (NETFLIX FILM)
Kingdom: Ashin of the North (NETFLIX FILM)
The Last Letter From Your Lover (NETFLIX FILM)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (NETFLIX SERIES)
Sky Rojo: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 24
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY)
The Operative
July 28
Bartkowiak (NETFLIX FILM)
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash
: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins (NETFLIX SERIES)
Tattoo Redo (NETFLIX SERIES)
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil (NETFLIX SERIES, NEW EPISODES)
July 29
Resort to Love (NETFLIX FILM)
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (NETFLIX ANIME)
July 30
Centaurworld (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Glow Up: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Last Mercenary (NETFLIX FILM)
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Outer Banks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
July 31
The Vault
July 1
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2003)
28 Weeks Later (2007)
68 Kill (2017)
78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)
A Ciambra (2018)
The Adventures of Hercules (1985)
Almost Human (2014)
Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)
American Gun (2005)
An Acceptable Loss (2019)
Australia (2008)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Band Aid (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Best Man (1999)
Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)
Big Fish (2003)
Bitter Harvest (2017)
Blue Sky (1994)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Breakdown (1997)
Bruno (2009)
Caddyshack (1980)
Caddyshack II (1988)
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
Carnage Park (2016)
Caveman (1981)
Chaplin (1992)
Chuck (2017)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)
Cliffhanger (1993)
The Condemned (2007)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
The Conversation (1974)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Cured (2018)
Dangerous Minds (1995)
Dealin' With Idiots (2013)
Dealt (2017)
Dear White People (2014)
Donnybrook (2019)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)
Eliminators (2016)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
The Face of Love (2014)
Factotum (2006)
Fargo (1996)
The Feels (2017)
Fired Up! (2009)
Foxfire (1996)
Frank Serpico (2017)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Free To Run (2016)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
The Gift (2000)
Gimme the Loot (2013)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Gorp (1980)
Graduation (2017)
Grandma (2015)
Hellions (2015)
Hideaway (1995)
House of the Dead (2003)
House of the Dead 2 (2006)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
Housesitter (1992)
I Daniel Blake (2017)
I Do...Until I Don't (2017)
I Remember You (2017)
Ice Age (2002)
In The Cut (2003)
Indignation (2016)
Intermission (2004)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Johnny English (2003)
Knowing (2009)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Days Here (2012)
Let's be Evil (2016)
Manic (2013)
The Mask (1994)
Maximum Risk (1996)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Morning Glory (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Natural (1984)
Ode to Joy (2019)
Open Range (2003)
Open Water (2004)
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Passage to Mars (2017)
Personal Shopper (2017)
The Polar Express (2004)
Rabid Dogs (2016)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Reno 911!: Miami: The Movie (2007)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Seabiscuit (2003)
Shelley (2016)
Sightseers (2013)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sleepwalkers (1992)
Soldier Boyz (1995)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Somewhere (2010)
Sorority Row (2009)
Space Jam (1996)
Stand by Me (1986)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)
The Stepfather (2009)
Stonewall (2015)
Stray (2020)
Sunshine (2005)
Super Troopers (2002)
Sweet Virginia (2017)
Taffin (1988)
Take Every Wave (2017)
Take Shelter (2011)
Taken (2009)
The Terminator (1984)
They Came Together (2014)
Thunderheart (1992)
Timeline (2003)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Twisted (2004)
Underworld (2003)
Underworld Awakening (2012)
Underworld Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Universal Soldier (1992)
The Unknown Girl (2017)
Walking Tall (1973)
Whip It (2009)
White Nights (1985)
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Wolves (2017)
July 2
Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
July 3
Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)
Dreamcatcher (2021)
July 4
Leave no Trace (2018)
July 8
My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)
Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)
Papillon (2017)
July 9
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World... (2013)
Moffie (2021)
July 10
47 Meters Down (2017)
July 12
Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)
July 14
Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)
My All-American (2015)
July 15
American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
20,000 Days on Earth (2014)
A Field In England (2013)
The Act of Killing (2012)
Amira & Sam (2014)
Borgman (2013)
Bullhead (2011)
Cheap Thrills (2013)
The Complex: Lockdown (2020)
The Congress (2013)
The Connection (2014)
Enforcement (2021)
Exit Plan (2021)
The Final Member (2014)
The FP (2011)
I Declare War (2012)
The Keeping Room (2014)
Men & Chicken (2015)
Mood Indigo (2013)
Pieta (2012)
R100 (2013)
Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)
Wrong (2012)
July 16
McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
July 17
Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
July 22
Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)
July 26
The Artist (2011)
July 29
The Resort (2021)
July 1
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Minutes Or Less (2011)
Abduction (2016)
Absence Of Malice (1981)
Across The Universe (2007)
Alien (1979)
An Education (2009)
Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)
Awakenings (1990)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)
Big Fish (2003)
Burlesque (2010)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Fat Albert (2004)
Frozen River (2008)
Green Lantern (2011)
Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (1967)
Hellboy (2004)
I, Robot (2004)
Irrational Man (2015)
Jack and Jill (2011)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Madeline (1998)
Marie Antoinette (2006)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Money Train (1995)
Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
On The Waterfront (1954)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
Open Season (2006)
Patton (1970)
Philadelphia (1993)
Phone Booth (2003)
Premonition (2007)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Rear Window (1954)
Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)
School Daze (1988)
Snatch (2001)
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)
The Animal (2001)
The Family Stone (2005)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The International (2009)
The Lady In The Van (2006)
The Last King Of Scotland (2006)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Messengers (2007)
The Stepfather (2009)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)
To Rome With Love (2012)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Vertigo (1958)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
Your Highness (2011)
American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)
An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)
BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)
Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)
The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)
The Yogi Bear Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
July 2
The Tomorrow War (2021)
July 5
Surf's Up (2007
July 9
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney: Season 1
July 15
El Cid: Season 2
July 16
Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)
Making the Cut: Season 2
July 30
The Pursuit of Love: Season 1
July 2
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102
July 7
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Monsters at Work - Episode 101
Loki - New Episode
Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow (Premier Access)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111
July 14
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Loki - Finale
Monsters at Work - Episode 102
July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112
July 21
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
The Owl House (S2)
Turner & Hooch (Series Premiere)
Behind the Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters at Work - Episode 103
July 23
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks - Premiere
Stuntman - Premiere
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113
July 28
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (Series Premiere)
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - (Season 2 Premiere)
Monsters at Work - Episode 104
Turner & Hooch - Episode 102
July 30
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 212
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 114
July 1
¡Come! (aka Eat!) (2020)
8 Mile (2002)*
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)*
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)*
Behind Enemy Lines (1997)*
Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)*
Bio-Dome (1996)*
Black Panthers (1968)*
Blackhat (2015)*
Brubaker (1980 )*
Cantinflas*
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972 )* (Extended Version)
Cousins (1989)*
Dark Water (2005)*
Darkness Falls (2003)*
Demolition Man (1993)
Dirty Work (1998)*
Disturbia (2007)*
Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks (2020)*
Duplex (2003)*
Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)*
Eve's Bayou (1997)
Firestarter (1984)*
First (2012)
For Colored Girls (2010)*
For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012)*
Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale
Gandhi (1982)
Ghost in the Machine (1993)*
The Good Lie (2014)*
Gun Crazy (1950)
House on Haunted Hill (1999)
Identity Thief (2013)* (Extended Version)
Ira & Abby (2007)*
Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)*
Laws Of Attraction (2004)*
Lucky (2017)*
Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Married to the Mob (1988)*
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997)
Mississippi Burning (1988)*
Monster-In-Law (2005)
Mousehunt (1997)*
My Brother Luca*
No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)
Planet of the Apes (1968)*
Pleasantville (1998)
The Prince of Tides (1991)
Project X (1987)*
The Punisher (2017)*
Punisher: War Zone (2008)*
Rambo (2008)* (Director's Cut)
Reds (1981)*
Reservoir Dogs (1992)*
The Return of the Living Dead (1985)*
Return of the Living Dead III (1993 )* (Extended Version)
Rounders (1998)*
Saturday Night Fever (1977)* (Director's Cut)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Semi-Tough (1977)*
The Sessions (2012)*
Set Up (2012)*
Snake Eyes (1998)*
Staying Alive (1983)*
Stuart Little (1999)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Tom and Jerry in New York (2021)
Trick 'R Treat (2009)*
Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)*
Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)*
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes To Jail (2009)*
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)*
Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006)*
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too (2010)*
The Watcher (2016)*
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007)*
Westworld (Movie) (1973)
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version) (2004)
The White Stadium (1928)
Won't Back Down (2012)*
Zero Days (2016)*
July 2
Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You)*
July 3
Let Him Go (2020)*
Nancy Drew, Season 2
July 7
Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Shiva Baby (2021)*
July 8
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere
Human Capital (2020)*
The Hunt (2020)*
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
July 9
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies*
July 11
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere*
July 12
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere*
Wellington Paranormal, Season 1
July 15
Tom & Jerry (2021)*
July 16
Betty, Season 2 Finale*
Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere (2021)
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)
July 17
The Empty Man (2020)*
July 18
100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere*
July 22
Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere
July 23
Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite's Heart)*
July 24
Freaky (2020)*
July 26
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale*
July 27
Batwoman, Season 2
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel*
July 30
Uno Para Todos (aka One for All)*
SERIES
July 9
Leverage: Redemption- IMDb TV Original Series: Season 1
July 15
Devious Maids S1-4
MOVIES
July 1
A Beautiful Mind
Anna
Antboy
Aquamarine
Arbitrage
Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
Baby Geniuses and the Space Baby
Baby Geniuses and the Treasures of Egypt
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Wedding
Boonie Bears: the Big Shrink
Boyz n' The Hood
Bridge of Spies
Bridge on the River Kwai, The (Original Version)
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Phillips
Casper's Haunted Christmas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Constant Gardener, The
Deer Hunter, The
Forever My Girl
Grandma's Boy
Heaven is for Real
Hitman: Agent 47
Hope Floats
How to Train Your Dragon
Isle of DogsKiss of the Dragon
Knowing
La Bamba
Love Actually
Love Punch
Meet Joe Black
Midnight Run
Miracle at St. Anna
Miracles from Heaven
Monuments Men, The
Muppets from Space
Muppets Take Manhattan, The
Paper Towns
Righteous Kill
Rise of the Guardians
The Roommate
Sense and Sensibility
Shanghai Knights
Sixth Man, The
Smurfs and The Magic Flute
Soul Food
The Nanny Diaries
Traffic
Two If by Sea
Unstoppable
Wolves
Z for Zachariah
July 1
Empire State (2013)
Freelancers (2012)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016)
Street Kings (2008)
Déjà Vu (2006)
Man on Fire (2004)
Unstoppable (2010)
Shaft (1971)
Shaft in Africa (1973)
Shaft's Big Score (1972)
Where's the Money (2017)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Big Momma's: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Jack and Jill (2011)
Little Italy (2018)
Major League (1989)
The Animal (2001)
The Hot Chick (2002)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)
Black Mass (2015)
The Fountain (2006)
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Wargames (1983)
Slither (2006)
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High (2016)
Mini Munsters (1973)
Criminal (2016)
Gamer (2009)
I, Robot (2004)
Knowing (2009)
RoboCop 3 (1993)
Timecop (1994)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
Hannibal (2001)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Solace (2015)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Forgotten (2004)
Urge (2016)
Flightplan (2005)
Hannibal (2001)
Just My Luck (2006)
Made in America (2017)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
RoboCop 3 (1993)
July 3
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)
July 5
Surf's Up (2007)
July 18
The Voices (2014)
TV Series
July 1
The Bay (2019)
Rosemary's Baby (2014)
JUMP TO: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, IMDb TV, Tubi, Peacock
*denotes exclusive to Peacock
July 1
3 Bears Christmas
47 Ronin
A Single Shot
Abigail
After the Wizard
Albion the Enchanted Stallion
All Eyez on Me*
And While We Were Here
Antz*
Bad Teacher
Baked in Brooklyn
Balls of Fury
Because I Said So*
Bermuda Tentacles
Better Watch Ou
Born on the Fourth of July
Boyz N The Hood
Cardboard Boxer
CarGo
Cavemen
Conan the Destroyer
Daredevil
Darkman
Dead Snow 2: Red vs Dead
Death Becomes Her
Deep Impact
Dino King
Do the Right Thing*
Doomsday*
End of Days
Erin Brockovich*
Far From Heaven
Fast & Furious*
Fast Five*
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas*
Finding Fish
Flashdance
Ghost Squad
Grown Ups*
Grown Ups 2*
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone*
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets*
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban*
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix*
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince9*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1*
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2*
Hatched
Hellboy II: The Golden Army*
I am Bolt*
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry*
In the Doghouse
Inception*
Izzie's Way Home
Jaws*
Jaws 2*
Jaws 3-D*
Jaws: The Revenge*
Jetsons: The Movie*
Jonah: A Veggietales Movie*
Junior
Jungle Bunch
Killing Escobar*
King Kong*
Knock Knock
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Leprechaun*
Leprechaun II*
Leprechaun III*
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space*
Leprechaun Origins*
Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
Mamma Mia!*
Megamind
Moon Man
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mummy: The Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Non-Stop
Olympic Pride, American Prejudice
Paper Soldiers*
Princess and the Pony
Psycho*
Queens & Cowboys: A Straight Year on the Gay Rodeo
Rain Man,
Robin Hood*
Role Models*
The Adventure Club
The Best Man Holiday
The Birds*
The Boss Baby: Family Business*
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
The Hulk
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay - Part 2
The Fast and the Fierce
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*
The League of the Extraordinary Gentlemen*
The Little Witch
The Magnificent Seven*
The Preacher's Wife
The Rundown*
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants*
The Skulls*
The Wedding Planner*
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit III
Snowtime
Spawn*
Twins
Van Helsing*
Walking Tall
Wanted*
XXX: Return of Xander Cage*
Lost Speedways, Season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Smother, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Baby Einstein Classics, Season 1-7
Bad Girls Club, Season 8-12
Family Karma, Season 1
Magic City, Season 1-2
Married to Medicine Atlanta, Season 7
Mighty Ones, Season 2
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 12
PINKFONG! Songs and Stories, Season 1
Samurai Pizza Cats, Season 1
Shah's of Sunset, Season 8
Very Cavallari, Season 3
Women Behind Bars, Seasons 1-4
World's Most Evil Killers, Season 1-2
July 3
The Cabin in the Woods*
July 4
WWE Icons: Lex Luger
WWE Icons: Revisited
July 7
The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Arpo, Season 1
Gecko's Garage, Season 1
Go Buster, Season 1
Little Baby Bum, Season 1
Morphie, Season 2
Playtime with Twinkle, Season 1
Supa Strikas, Season 1-3
T-Rex Ranch, Season 1
The Ring-A-Tangs, Season 1
Snowtime, 2015
The Saddle Club, Season 1-3
July 9
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 8
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 1-2
Snapped, Season 26-27
July 14
Golden: The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
July 15
Signs
The Sixth Sense
The Happening*
The Village*
Unbreakable
Dr. Death, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*
Archibald's Next Big Thing is Here!, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*
Ming's Dynasty, Season 1
The Hollywood Puppet Set, Season 1-2
The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle, Season 1
July 16
The Sisters of '96; The 1996 USA Women's Olympic Soccer Team (Peacock Original)*
'96 Olympic Women's Soccer Final*
Ray*
The Adjustment Bureau*
July 21
The Journey of USA's Elite Gymnasts, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
July 22
Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers (NBC)
July 23
Snapped, Season 9
July 29
The Croods*