It's official: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will make their Amazon debut in March. The streamer unveiled the list of shows and movies headed to the platform next month, including a new series from the Project Runway alums.

Making the Cut finds 12 established fashion designers competing for a million-dollar cash prize and an opportunity to take their brands to the next level. Celebrity judges include established designers from around the world compete to make their brand the next big global phenomenon. Judges include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni. The series arrives on March 27.

Meanwhile, Agatha Christie enthusiasts can get their detective fix with The Pale Horse, which follows an antiques dealer (Rufus Sewell) determined to figure out while his name was among several found on a dead woman's shoe. His quest takes a dark turn when the names from that list start dropping like flies, forcing him to fear for his life and his sanity. Watch the mystery unravel starting March 13.

Others headed to Amazon in March include Kevin Smith's raucous sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Season 5 of the crime drama Luther starring Idris Elba, and the Benedict Cumberbatch limited series Patrick Melrose.

Find out what else is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2020 below.

Awkwafina, The Farewell Photo: A24

Available for Streaming on Prime Video



March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry's Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)



March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

March 8

Show Dogs (2018)

March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

March 13

Agatha Christie's The Pale Horse: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A (Amazon Original series)

March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

March 20

Blow the Man Down (2020) (Amazon Original movie)

March 21

I See You (2019)

March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1 (Amazon Original series)

March 30

Santee (1973)

Available for Purchase on Prime Video

February 25

Uncut Gems (2019)

March 3

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

March 10

Little Joe (2019)

Available for Streaming on Amazon Prime Channels

March 1

Death in Paradise: Season 9 (Britbox)

March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard (PGA Tour Live)

March 6

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Charlie Says (Showtime)

Xavier Riddle: Season 4 (PBS Kids)

March 7

Captive State (Showtime)

March 12

THE PLAYERS Championship (PGA Tour Live)

March 15

Black Monday: Season 1 (Showtime)

Westworld: Season 3 (HBO)

March 16

Coraline (STARZ)

March 19

Ruthless: Season 1 (BET+)

Valspar Championship (PGA Tour Live)

March 21

Hampstead (Showtime)

March 25

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (PGA Tour Live)

March 27

Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood (STARZ)

