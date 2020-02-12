If you still haven't watched The Farewell, Lulu Wang's bittersweet film about a woman who returns to China after her grandmother has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, now is the perfect time to do so. The movie, which just took home the award for Best Feature at the Independent Spirit Awards, is streaming on Amazon Prime as of Feb. 12.

In the comedy-drama, which was written and directed by Wang — and is based on her own life — Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, aka Nora Lum, portrays Billi, a 30-year-old Chinese-American aspiring writer who lives in New York but remains close with her paternal grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen). After learning that Nai Nai is dying of cancer, and that her family has decided not to tell her in order to spare her pain and fear as she approaches the end of her life, Billi joins the rest of her family in China under the pretense of celebrating her cousin's wedding. Although she promises her parents she will not tell Nai Nai the truth, Billi is guilt-ridden and conflicted as her American upbringing clashes with traditional Chinese cultural beliefs.

One of the best films of the last year, The Farewell is a poignant and often heartbreaking portrait of a family in crisis. Please stop what you're doing and watch it as soon as possible.

