Vikings will be coming to an end after its upcoming sixth season, but like Ragnar Lothbrok, its legacy will continue... on Netflix. The streaming service announced Tuesday that it has ordered to series Vikings: Valhalla, a continuation of creator Michael Hirst's popular History drama.

The spin-off series is set 100 years after the end of the original series and will follow some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — Leif Erickson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman king William the Conqueror — as they fight for survival in an ever-changing European landscape. And while we don't like to brag or anything, when the news first broke that a spin-off was being developed, we theorized the new series might include such characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has ordered 24 episodes of the new series, which will be written and executive-produced by Jeb Stuart. Hirst is on board as an executive producer alongside Morgan O'Sullivan.

"I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga. I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix," Hirst said in a statement. "Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history."

Vikings returns for its final season on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on History. It will conclude in 2020.