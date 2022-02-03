Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The show is based on Richelle Mead's popular YA paranormal romance novels
When it comes to paranormal-themed media franchises of the past decade, few have been as successful as The Vampire Diaries. One name is behind that CW teen drama, as well as its spin-off The Originals, and the spin-off of that series, Legacies: Julie Plec. The writer and director is now working on a new fantasy show with blood-sucking beings at its center. Vampire Academy, which Plec is developing with Marguerite MacIntyre, is based on the YA novels series of the same name by Richelle Mead and will be released on Peacock.
The story follows Rose Hathaway, a teen Dhampir, or half-vampire, half-human, training at St. Vladimir's Academy. Her mission is simple: to become a guardian of her best friend Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi vampire and the last of her royal family. At the academy, Rose falls in love with her instructor Dimitri Belikov, a model Dhampir guardian.
Peacock has described Vampire Academy as a "sexy drama" that "combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre." It will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. While we don't have too many details about the show's release just yet, the series regulars and the behind-the-scenes team have been announced.
Here's everything we know about Peacock's Vampire Academy so far.
Sisi Stringer plays the lead character Rose Hathaway. She is bent on protecting the benevolent Moroi vampires from the Strigoi, savage vampires who kill for blood. Daniela Nieves plays Lissa Dragomir, Rose's best friend with whom she shares a psychic bond. Stringer and Nieves are joined by Kieron Moore, who stars as Dimitri Belikov—the Dhampir guardian that is Rose's love interest.
André Dae Kim will play Christian Ozera, a royal Moroi vampire searching for faith-based answers to his questions about the world. J. August Richards stars as Victor Dashkov, also a Moroi vampire but one that specializes in political strategy. Meanwhile, Anita-Joy Uwajeh stars as Moroi vampire Tatiana Vogel who is a political underdog.
Mia McKenna-Bruce joins the cast as Mia Karp, a fellow student at St. Vladimir's Academy. Rhian Blundell plays Meredith, a guardian-in-training who develops instant chemistry with Mia. Jonetta Kaiser stars as Sonya Karp and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.
No release date has been announced yet for Vampire Academy.
Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn will executive-produce Vampire Academy while Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as showrunners. Peacock has announced that Spain will be the filming location for the series.
Vampire Academy will be available to stream on Peacock.