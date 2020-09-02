Now that both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention are over, it's time to move on to the next big event in the 2020 general election: the presidential debates. Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will go head-to-head in three debates before the general election, and TV Guide is here to help you figure out where and when to tune in, along with all of the other details you need to know about the forthcoming debates.





When is the first Trump-Biden debate?

The first debate will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c, and it will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. Fox News' Chris Wallace will moderate.





How do I watch the first presidential debate?

As of now, the major networks have not announced their coverage plans for the first debate, but there are still a few confirmed ways to watch. C-SPAN has announced it will stream the debate live on its channel as well as on C-SPAN.com and the C-SPAN Radio app. The Washington Post has also confirmed it will have an uninterrupted live stream of the debate on its website.





When are the other debates, and who will moderate?

There will be a total of three presidential debates between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the November election, along with one vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, who is running on Biden's ticket.

After the first presidential debate, the VP candidates will go head-to-head on Wednesday, Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with USA Today's Susan Page moderating. The second POTUS debate will then take place on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida. The event will be town hall-style, per The New York Times, and it will be moderated by C-SPAN's Steve Scully. The third and final Trump-Biden debate will take place one week later on Thursday, Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. NBC News' Kristen Welker will moderate that debate.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

This story will be updated regularly with additional broadcast, streaming, and online options for viewing the first debate.