To say the 2020 election has been a circus would be seriously insulting to most circuses, but that's the only word that really fits this year's chaotic display of democracy. And the shenanigans continued during the first vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris

Moderated by USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, this debate had far less shouting and interruptions than last week's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but that's about where the good news ends. Between time disparities, petty arguments, and the fly that spent a whole question just chilling in Mike Pence's hair, it sure was a night for the history books.

Because no one makes hilarious commentary on political dumpster fires quite like Twitter can, TV Guide grabbed all the best tweets and reactions to the vice presidential debate and compiled them here to give you a few giggles. 

