This Is Us Season 6: Release Date, Casting, Everything You Need to Know About the Final Season

As previously announced, This Is Us is going to end with Season 6, and it will bring the Pearson family's story to a close. The much-loved show has resonated with audiences because of their deep connection with the Pearson family, whether it's the ultimate dad, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia); the mom who tries her best, Rebecca (Mandy Moore); or the Big 3 — Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley), and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — and their various life paths. The show has brought people together, usually through their tears, as the Pearsons have fought, reunited, and found their purpose.
This Is Us will return for the sixth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9/8c. The final season will air mostly uninterrupted except for a brief hiatus in February as NBC hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics.
All of the Pearsons will be back including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Chrissy Metz. Series regulars Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas are also on the docket to return, along with Season 5 guest star Chris Geere.
Even though the final season is still in production, we know that pieces of the series finale have already been shot and the entire cast knows how the series is going to end.
The Season 6 premiere will feature a Jack and Rebecca flashback, and judging by the state of Jack's beard in the first-day-on-set pics, it'll take place before the Big 3 are born.
There will be another Beth-centric episode, this time co-written by Kelechi Watson herself. It will be the sixth episode of the season and is titled "Our Little Island Girl: Part Two."
You can watch the previous five seasons of This Is Us on Hulu and select episodes on NBC's streaming service Peacock.