NBC Winter Premiere Dates: Here's When This Is Us, Law & Order, and More Return

Check out the full schedule
NBC will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in January, but that doesn't mean favorite shows won't be returning and new shows won't be premiering at the top of the year. Namely, This Is Us returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The One Chicago universe will still reign supreme over Wednesdays. Thursdays after the Olympics will become Law & Order night as the flagship series returns at 8/7c on Feb. 24.
The limited series This Is Pam, starring Renee Zellwegger, kicks off on Tuesday, March 8, following This Is Us, and will complete its run before New Amsterdam returns to the Tuesdays at 10 spot on April 19. The second seasons of Young Rockand The Mayor will also make a home for themselves on NBC Tuesdays starting on March 15.
Check out the full NBC winter schedule below.
Sunday, Jan. 2
7/6c: Football Night in America
8:20/7:20c: NBC Sunday Night Football
Monday, Jan. 3
8/7c: Kenan (Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Kenan
9/8c: That's My Jam (Time Period Premiere)
10/9c: Ordinary Joe
Tuesday, Jan. 4
8/7c: American Auto (Time Period Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew (Time Period Premiere)
9/8c: This Is Us (Season Premiere)
10/9c: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Jan. 5
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Jan. 6
8/7c: The Blacklist
9/8c: Law & Order: SVU
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Jan. 7
9/8c: Dateline NBC
Saturday, Jan. 8
9/8c: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10/9c: SNL Vintage
Monday, Feb. 21
8/7c: American Song Contest (Premiere)
10/9c: The Endgame (Premiere)
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8/7c: American Auto
8:30/7:30c: Grand Crew
9/8c: This Is Us
10/9c: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Feb. 23
8/7c: Chicago Med
9/8c: Chicago Fire
10/9c: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Feb. 24
8/7c: Law & Order (Premiere)
9/8c: Law & Order: SVU
10/9c: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Friday, Feb. 25
8/7c: The Blacklist (New Time)
9/8c: Dateline NBC
Tuesday, March 8
10/9c: The Thing About Pam (Series Premiere)
Tuesday, March 15
8/7c: Young Rock (Season Premiere)
8:30/7:30c: Mr. Mayor (Season Premiere)