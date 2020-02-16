The firefighters of the 126 will once again have to rescue one of their own on Monday night's new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled "Friends Like These." This time it's not about anyone getting crushed in a grain silo or becoming sick from noxious substance leaks, though; instead, the squad will have to band together to help Mateo (Julian Works) prepare for his final academy exam so that he can finally drop that "Probie" status and become a full-fledged member of the team.

As this exclusive sneak peek at the episode shows, Marjan (Natacha Karam) in particular will step up with a plan for every member of the house to participate in Mateo's educational effort — to ensure that his dyslexia isn't a hindrance to his manual studies, they'll all become audiobook narrators so that he can review the text by sound.

Fans can also expect to watch Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) form a relationship with the former captain of the station (Billy Burke) during this episode, and at least one of the disasters ahead will make you seriously rethink ridesharing.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.