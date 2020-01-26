It appears the team will not be having fun on the farm when they answer a call about a corn silo-turned-deathtrap on the next installment of 9-1-1: Lone Star. In this exclusive new clip from Monday night's new episode, which is titled "Texas Proud," some of the firefighters find themselves in over their heads — literally speaking — when a safety device fails during their attempt to rescue a man who's been sucked inside the metal storage unit.

At first, things seem to be going to plan as Austin's first responders leap into action. Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) in particular takes the lead and directs the team's operation to save a young man who's already up to his chest and sinking even further into the vegetable abyss. Once they surround the man's body with a metal barrier and begin vacuuming the kernels that are crushing him, though, Marjan's (Natacha Karam) tether cable snaps, and she's soon pulled down into the smothering vat.

As much as she tries to remain calm, the maize begins sucking Marjan under, and it's then that TK (Ronen Rubinstein) disobeys Judd's order and removes his own cord to go after her. Instead of saving her from suffocation, as he might've hoped, the two both take a dive as a result of his decision. Meanwhile, Capt. Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is outside waiting for news on the effort when he finds out who's just gone down in the silo. If there wasn't enough motivation for him to try and save his team, the fact that it's his own son who's in danger certainly elevates the stakes.

