You may have finished bingeing The Witcher weeks ago, but chances are you still haven't been able to get Jaskier's (Joey Batey) all-too-catchy hit "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher" out of your head. And while this may not exactly help with this problem, the earworm is finally available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter for hire. And after Geralt meets the poet and bard Jaskier on his travels, Jaskier decides to use Geralt's adventures as the basis of his next song, which ultimately became "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher." The ditty spread across The Continent in the show and spawned countless memes and covers in real life.

If your love for the music of The Witcher doesn't stop at "Toss a Coin," you're also in luck because the soundtrack for the first season will be released on Friday, Jan. 24. The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 will include the series score from composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. On Dec. 27, one week after The Witcher premiered, Belousova revealed on Instagram that the soundtrack was ready to go and it was up to Netflix when it would be released. The composer urged fans to let Netflix know how much they wanted the soundtrack, and the streaming service listened, as evidenced by the tweet announcing the release date.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What's taking so long?



The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.



"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

On Wednesday, Deadline also reported that Netflix greenlit an anime Witcher movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will focus on a new threat facing The Continent. Season 2 of The Witcher is set to begin pre-production soon.

The Witcher Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.