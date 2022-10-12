Join or Sign In
We have a trailer!
We're just a few short weeks away from the return of The White Lotus. Summer may be over, but this new chapter of Mike White's satirical dramedy will no doubt bring us to sunny beaches as we meet a new group of tourists traveling to a luxurious resort. That's right, The White Lotus Season 2 once again takes place at a White Lotus property — this time in Sicily — and follows different guests each with their own dramatic story to tell.
In the first installment of The White Lotus, which recently won a boatload of Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series, wealthy guests portrayed by actors including Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney arrived in Hawaii to unwind. Instead, their lives slowly unraveled.
Here's everything to know about The White Lotus Season 2.
HBO has announced the Season 2 will premiere Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream concurrently on HBO Max. The season will consist of seven episodes.
On Oct. 6, HBO dropped the trailer for The White Lotus Season 2. The video gives us a look at most of the guests vacationing at the new White Lotus property, and we also see the familiar faces of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Jon Gries' Greg. "You bring your assistant to a vacation with your husband," Greg says to Tanya. To which she reponds: "It's not like she's gonna be in our bed and stuff." See the full trailer below.
According to Variety, The White Lotus Season 2 was filmed in Sicily. Variety reports that the second season was shot at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina.
"The social satire is set at an exclusive Sicilian resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week," per HBO's official logline.
HBO confirmed on Feb. 28 that Coolidge will return for the second season of the show. In Season 1, she played Tanya McQuoid, a woman traveling alone as she grieved her mother's recent passing. Tanya developed special bonds with Natasha Rothwell's Belinda and Jon Gries' Greg in Season 1, and we're eagerly waiting for new connections to form between her and Season 2's characters. Coolidge won the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her performance.
Aubrey Plaza is also joining the new installment, per Deadline. Plaza stars as Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends.
Other members of the cast were announced Feb. 10. Theo James and Meghann Fahy will play husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock, according to Variety. Will Sharpe is starring as Ethan Spiller, the husband to Plaza's Harper Spiller. And Variety said Leo Woodall will play "a magnetic guest" staying at the White Lotus.
Deadline reported that Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos fame will star in Season 2 of The White Lotus. He plays Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his father and son. "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" Imperioli posted on Instagram following the news.
In addition, the Season 2 cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abraham will appear as Bert Di Grasso, the father of Imperioli's Dominic Di Grasso. DiMarco stars as Albie Di Grasso, Dominic's son and Bert's grandson. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat who is at the White Lotus property with his nephew and friends. And Richardson plays Portia, who travels with her boss.
David Bernad and Nick Hall will return as co-executive producers with Mike White, who will once again write and direct every episode. Mark Kamine joins as co-executive producer.
Season 2 of The White Lotus will air on HBO.
The White Lotus Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.